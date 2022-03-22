As Milan W. Svolik wrote for Journal of Democracy in 2019, democracies are most vulnerable to strongmen who were initially elected, such as Hugo Chávez and his successor Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Vladimir Putin in Russia, Viktor Orban in Hungary and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. Svolik writes that in these situations, the autocrats’ tactics “rarely amount to an outright violation of core democratic principles.”

Instead, he writes, executive takeovers have often been “gradual” and “legalistic.” Autocrats don’t have to bar elections (at least initially); they just control who gets to vote and who counts the votes. And they do not ban the free press right away; they change the law on defamation. The attenuated legal theories that Republicans have used to justify their attempt to overthrow the 2020 election personifies this approach.

Strongmen often take advantage of those who are more horrified by the other side winning through democratic means than by their own side winning through anti-democratic processes. This is tribalism or “negative partisanship.” We heard it during the 2016 election from many mainstream Republicans: “Yeah, Trump is bad, but Hillary Clinton is worse.” And in 2020, it became “Trump is bad, but Joe Biden would be a tool of dangerous socialists.”

Svolik found there are certain democracies that are especially vulnerable to autocratic demagogues. “In sharply polarized electorates, even voters who value democracy will be willing to sacrifice fair democratic competition for the sake of electing politicians who champion their interests, “ he writes. “When punishing a leader’s authoritarian tendencies requires voting for a platform, party, or person that his supporters detest, many will find this too high a price to pay.”

That is precisely why Republicans spend so much time painting Democrats as keen to destroy Americans’ “way of life.” It also explains why Republicans often take stray comments from outliers on the left and attaching them to the entire Democratic Party (as Republicans did with the “defund the police” slogan) and use empty invectives such as “woke” and “elites.” Whatever their own faults, Republican politicians tell voters that Democrats are far more evil, with amplification from screeching right-wing media.

In the United States, race adds fuel to the partisan fire. Years of “priming the pump” — that is, convincing Whites they are the true victims — allows Republican politicians to use White grievance to whip their base into a fury on irrational or baseless fears (e.g., critical race theory). They then use that to goad voters into sticking with a party that has done more to undermine democracy than any other since the pro-segregation Dixiecrats.

That presents Democrats with a quandary: They can argue, “We aren’t socialists!” or “critical race theory is nonsense,” but that forces them to campaign on Republicans’ terms. Democrats can try to ignore the smears, but that doesn’t work very well either.

What could work? Democrats could focus on their “brand” and be forceful about what they do stand for: helping the little guy, creating opportunity, building infrastructure, securing health care. In doing so, they can reaffirm their attachment to American values. President Biden’s on to something when he says, “There is nothing America can’t do if we put our minds to it” or describes America in one word, “possibilities.”

Democrats also need to remind voters that Republican have fallen into cultlike worship of authoritarianism, undermining elections, bullying LGBTQ kids and offering bounties for women who seek abortions. And they should explain how extreme Republican policy ideas are (e.g., repealing Obamacare, raising taxes on low-income Americans, ignoring climate change). Democrats have the additional benefit of being able to accurately portray their opposing party as one that normalizes violence and wants to use government to create havoc (Shut down the government! Default on the debt!).