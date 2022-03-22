Over the decades, Joe Biden has been a leading advocate of a hard-nosed reinterpretation of liberal internationalism in the Democratic Party. The president is committed to American friends and doctrines such as humanitarian military intervention — only until they begin to complicate the relatively narrow interpretation of American security interests. Values matter, until other things matter more. Many Americans might find this a wise approach; partners such as Zelensky should be wary.
Ukraine policy aside, Biden will almost certainly be remembered as a ruthless practitioner of American realpolitik. As vice president in 2011, he was an opponent of the NATO military intervention in Libya to prevent the decimation of Benghazi by the forces of Moammar Gaddafi. Biden was also a critic of American intervention to help Syrian rebels trying to hold a Middle Eastern line against a military alliance of the Syrian regime, the Iranian government and Vladimir Putin’s Russia (an alliance that actually employed chemical weapons with scant consequence). And the abandonment of the United States’ military and civilian partners in Afghanistan — against the advice of our NATO allies there — should not be particularly reassuring to future subjects of Biden’s reassurance.
Make no mistake: The Ukrainian people have won themselves more expansive support from the Biden administration on the battlefield. What was initially seen by Washington as (at best) an opportunity to delay Russian aggression in a proxy conflict might now be something more — the greatest opportunity to halt the westward spread of a Russian menace in coming decades.
This is precisely the reason Putin will fight as if he has no alternative to victory. Having failed to demonstrate that he is the master of 21st-century warfare, he has decided to dig in and demonstrate that he is the brutal maestro of 20th-century warfare. Having been unable to maneuver and disrupt his enemies into surrender, he is trying to pound them into submission. Hence the deadly, uneven cadence of artillery shells in Mariupol.
According to form, Putin is attempting a trumped-up ideological task — “denazification” — with high explosives. Yet many Russians in the armed forces were not provided with fair notice of this nearly genocidal strategy. Given the full, practical application of Putin’s military doctrine — pulverizing maternity hospitals and flattening apartment blocks — Russian soldiers might have required longer marination in Putinism for morale to hold. In any case, the difference in morale between the invader and the invaded Ukrainians seems particularly pronounced.
In the Ukraine war, the compasses of both American interest and American idealism point the same way, for the moment. If the United States is seen as interpreting its global commitments as narrowly as Biden has often done in the past, American strategic promise will be reduced to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which requires the mutual defense only of its members. And Zelensky — along with other leaders of non-NATO European countries — will have weight added to the burden of their fears.
If the United States follows the guidance of its ideals — expanding the scale of its commitments, say, from Javelins to jets — it could give the Ukrainians some essential battlefield tools, signal commitment to non-NATO friends and help protect NATO from future threats.
Zelensky’s basic morality — his conception of good vs. evil — is not a perfect principle for the conduct of international affairs; but it is a good one. Its application in the 20th century would have left far less human carnage. Its urgency in the 21st century will require Biden to think anew — and has made a Ukrainian entertainer the moral conscience of our time.