As a Duke and Duke Law School graduate who has been a rabid Duke basketball fan since 1963, I offer a different take on Mike Krzyzewski than Barry Svrluga provided in his well-written March 16 Sports column, “ Krzyzewski’s tactics evolved, but his success stayed constant .”

I loved “Coach K,” as Mr. Krzyzewski is known, from 1980 to 2010. He upheld Duke’s academic standards by refusing to raise banners in Cameron Indoor Stadium until his seniors graduated. Coach K went to 11 Final Fours and won four national championships in that time. Since going “one and done” in 2011, Coach K has only been to one more Final Four, winning an additional national championship in 2015 with the aid of three rental players.