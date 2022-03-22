The Senate this month gave unanimous consent to legislation that would designate lynching a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. President Biden promised to sign the bill, approved earlier by the House. The action, of course, comes far too late. Scandalously, more than a century too late.

The first anti-lynching legislation was introduced in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White (R-N.C.), then the only Black representative. The bill never made it out of committee, and over the years and then decades, there were 200 unsuccessful attempts to criminalize lynching. In 1922, the House passed an anti-lynching measure, but a bloc of Southern segregationists in the Senate mounted a filibuster that effectively killed off the bill. Similar anti-lynching bills were introduced, only to meet the same fate. In 2005, the Senate passed a resolution expressing remorse for failing to pass anti-lynching legislation but still couldn’t muster the votes to amend federal law. The Senate came close in 2020 to passing an anti-lynching bill that had bipartsian support in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, but at the 11th hour, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked it. Mr. Paul signed on to the new legislation, saying his concerns about it being too expansive — allowing prosecutions when only minor injuries were involved — were resolved.

The legislation passed by Congress and soon to be signed into law is named in memory of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old from Chicago who was visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955 when he was lynched after being accused of leering at a White woman. Not only did the two White men who killed him get acquitted, but they openly bragged about how they killed Till. If only there had been a federal law that could have been used to try to hold them to account.