Last week, several months after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration announced that Afghan nationals would be eligible for temporary protected status (TPS) — a designation that would protect them from deportation for 18 months and grant work authorization to those Afghans already in the United States.

Although the decision is welcome in the face of devastating and devolving conditions in Afghanistan, it is yet another short-term Band-Aid for those with a long-term need for protection in the United States, their new home.

The overwhelming majority of Afghan evacuees — more than 70,000 — were admitted to the United States via the “humanitarian parole” process for two years, which confers nearly identical protections and benefits as TPS. But what neither mechanism offers to our allies in America’s longest war is the peace of mind that comes with a pathway to permanent residence.

Although Congress is quietly negotiating legislation to address the legal limbo that hastily evacuated Afghan men, women and children face, a so-called adjustment act — which would solidify the evacuees’ immigration status — has yet to be introduced.

Congress has passed similar “adjustment” legislation following all other U.S. military engagements in past decades. In the wake of the Cuban revolution, America’s withdrawal from Vietnam and U.S. military operations in Iraq, Congress granted those who entered the United States as humanitarian parolees the opportunity to adjust their immigration status to lawful permanent residents. Now, it is time for Congress to do the same for tens of thousands of our new Afghan neighbors.

Under the current immigration framework, Afghan combat interpreters, embassy personnel, women’s rights activists, journalists and their family members must navigate the complexity and inefficiency of either the asylum system or the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program. Both present nearly insurmountable barriers to lasting protection.

Asylum, a paperwork-intensive process with a years-long backlog of more than 400,000 cases, represents a bureaucratic paradox. To make a successful claim, evacuees must provide robust proof that they face violence in their home country in direct relation to their work with Americans. But the documents that would prove this are the same ones many Afghans destroyed to elude Taliban detection, or that they could not access in the frenzy of their hurried escapes.

Asylum-denial rates illustrate the difficulty. In Houston, where some 6,000 Afghans have resettled — the most of any city in the United States — immigration judges deny no less than 89 percent of claims.

Similarly, the SIV program has been marked by massive backlogs and a history of seemingly erroneous denials. According to a Department of Homeland Security report to Congress, 36,821 Afghan evacuees have applied to the SIV program or are otherwise eligible for it. Though SIVs are required to be adjudicated within nine months, actual issuance of the visas averaged closer to three years. The math is grim but clear: Without congressional action, it would take longer to issue these visas to at-risk Afghans than the duration of humanitarian parole or TPS.

Millions of Americans — including veterans, national security leaders, refugee advocates, faith groups and policymakers from both parties — have demonstrated their overwhelming support for our Afghan allies. Last summer, this outpouring spurred one of the largest military evacuations in history and helped forge a broad, bipartisan consensus that we have an enduring moral obligation to Afghan evacuees.

We must send a resounding message that the word of the United States still means something and that our promise of protection is anything but temporary. Legislators have the examples of previous adjustment acts; it would represent an unprecedented collapse of congressional leadership if Republicans and Democrats did not use this meaningful solution.