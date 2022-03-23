That’s right so far as it goes, but it overlooks some fundamental challenges. Nations have their own governments and pursue their own interests. Not all seek economic development as their primary aim. Some use the gains from trade to finance military expansionism. This was true of Germany in the decades before World War I and is true of China today. Unrestricted trading with such nations might provide short-term economic gains but dramatically increase the chances for military conflict or all-out war in the future.

Free trade between nations also can lead to disparate effects that create social problems within a nation. The classic argument for international free trade as described by economists including Adam Smith and David Ricardo assumes that trade is mutually wealth-enhancing because the comparative advantages nations possess are limited to the production of goods or services. One nation excels in wine, another in producing clothing, and trading clothes for wine helps both. But this falls apart when the comparative advantage is in the cost of labor itself. That comparative advantage gives a nation a leg up in any endeavor that involves manufacturing or assembling goods. Such an advantage can wreak havoc across a host of industries in a more developed nation.

That’s exactly what has happened over the past few decades. Manufacturing has flowed out of most developed nations to poorer ones where labor is cheaper. That helps consumers in the developed world because the goods are cheaper. But it creates serious harm for the people within the developed world who lose their manufacturing jobs. Their standard of living declines compared with that of their fellow citizens, and that inequality gives rise to resentment and demands for economic intervention. The very policy that makes many more prosperous provides the political impetus to reform or curtail those policies. The result is populist movements on both the right and the left.

This is not to say that developed nations should never permit free trade with poorer countries. Wealthier consumers in developed countries have interests, too. Rather, developed countries including the United States should pursue measured and balanced trade that gives time for disadvantaged people and communities within their borders to adjust. Both Europe and the United States would be politically better off if they had limited free trade with poorer countries such as Mexico and those in Eastern Europe rather than pursuing the far-flung globalization that has ensued since the “Washington Consensus” of the late 1980s.

It’s also clear that trade with some nations threatens our security while trade with others doesn’t. China’s growing military might is fueled by Western technology and Western money. It’s insane to argue that we should keep sending dollars and euros to a government that suppresses freedom at home and seeks to repress it abroad with support of regimes such as Russia and Iran.

These considerations mean that Biden should pursue a balanced trade agenda that seeks to maximize the national interest broadly understood. There’s no reason to place tariffs on such developed nation allies as Britain. That damages relations between friends for trade that doesn’t risk the wholesale impoverishment of swaths of America. Trump was wrong to treat international trade like a corporate balance sheet and seek surpluses with every nation. Biden’s removal of tariffs on British metals grasps that error and is the right move.

Biden should, however, keep Trump’s tariffs on China and consider increasing them. He should also consider extending tariffs like these to other countries with whom free trade creates national security issues. That can include nations in Southeast Asia, where China has the naval or air power to interrupt the free flow of goods, requiring that the United States build forces and bases to keep those routes open. Such tariffs are simply a form of Pigovian taxation, such as a carbon tax, that places the full cost of an economic act on the economic transaction itself rather than the taxpayer.