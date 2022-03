In her March 20 Opinions Essay, “Consent is not enough. We need a new sexual ethic.,” Christine Emba wrote that we need a sexual ethic based on “caring enough about another person to consider how your actions (and their consequences) might affect them — and then choosing not to act if the outcome would be negative. It’s mutual concern — thinking about someone other than yourself and then working so their experience is as good as you hope yours to be.” She said this “new” ethic should be based on Thomas Aquinas’s definition of love: willing the good of the other for the sake of that person and not oneself.