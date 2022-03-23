A viral TikTok video by a woman who ran afoul of the Florida park’s dress code has reopened a long-standing debate: Is it fair for the House of Mouse to demand its guests dress a particular way, given what its characters wear on screen? And how does anyone, even the world’s best-known purveyor of family entertainment, define “family friendly” at a moment when there’s little agreement on what that means?

The relevant portion of Disney’s dress code bans “clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

By that standard, it’s not entirely shocking that the guest in question got asked to cover up. While her shirt had long sleeves, it also tied in the middle such that it was clear she wasn’t wearing a bra. Even if the pandemic has made foundation garments optional for those who hate them, the top looks vulnerable to a roller coaster’s twists and turns, or even to a stiff breeze.

But how to draw a clear line between a tie-front style and what Disney puts on its screens or sells in its stores? The offending shirt may have looked flimsy, but it’s no more overtly sexual than the heaving bosoms sported by a generation of Disney princesses. The on-screen version of Jasmine (“Aladdin”) gets into high jinks in what’s effectively a bra and harem pants, while Ariel (“The Little Mermaid”) is nearly naked. (Moana, to be fair, has always dressed more for cultural specificity and function than for sex appeal.)

The costumes for the women playing these princesses at the park seem to nod at this tension. Some of Disney World’s Ariels wear fish tails and bikini tops, the purple seashells reinforced with flesh-colored mesh; others go to character dinners in full gowns. Jasmines roamed the grounds for years dressed just like their animated counterpart until they covered up in 2016 with a high neck and long, sheer sleeves.

Grown women — or ageless animated girls — are hardly the only people who run up against the subjective nature of family friendliness.

This paragraph may well prompt groans of embarrassment in a decade when my daughter is a teenager, but I was disconcerted when I tried to replace her own beloved Moana one-piece on the ShopDisney website. The only option was a two-piece swimsuit, one of 11 styles available for girls as young as 2 that are either two-pieces or one-pieces with side cutouts.

I know there are plenty of parents who would think of a bikini on a preschooler as nothing more than a reminder to buy extra sunblock. But that’s exactly the point: What’s family friendly depends on the values of an individual family, and the range of those possible values has never felt more varied.

A family’s values and needs will vary depending on the ages and needs of the children in that family, too. Pixar’s latest movie, “Turning Red,” about a 13-year-old for whom the onset of puberty includes the ability to transform into a red panda, is probably not appropriate for little kids. It’s full of incipient lust in all its awkward glory. It’s got cringe-inducing menstruation euphemisms and maxi-pad jokes.

And yet, in its depiction of how emerging sexual awareness and physical maturation drive wedges between mothers and daughters before fostering new closeness, it’s one of the most useful movies I’ve seen for families. It gives parents and kids a sweet reference point for conversations they may not know how to start themselves. “Turning Red” is perfectly family friendly, provided the family in question has preteens, not preschoolers.