The Post reports that DNC officials have circulated a document that “defines three criteria for the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee to select early nominating states: the diversity of the electorate ‘including ethnic, geographic, union representation, economic, etc.;’ the competitiveness of the state in a general election; and the ability of the state to administer a ‘fair, transparent and inclusive’ process.” That’s bad news for New Hampshire and Iowa, which are both overwhelmingly White. Iowa also hasn’t voted for a Democrat in the general election since 2012, and it bollixed its caucus election in 2020.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, the DNC should consider eliminating caucuses from early states altogether, because they are undemocratic and disadvantage hourly workers and voters with child-care responsibilities. Caucuses also tend to attract the most ideological voters and are notorious for tabulation errors, which delay results and defeat the purpose of an early primary (i.e., to influence subsequent states).

Follow Jennifer Rubin ‘s opinions Follow Add

Democrats would also be wise to avoid big states. The party has an interest in allowing lesser-known candidates to emerge from the pack at the onset of the primary elections. Large states such as California provide an outsize advantage to self-funding billionaires, who can better afford to campaign for large audiences. Instead, the presidential selection process should continue to feature smaller states up front, where campaign ads are cheaper and voters have a chance to meet candidates face to face.

In addition, while some states such as Florida and North Carolina have not gone to Democrats in several cycles, these remain winnable states where Democrats with better organization could pull back voters to the party’s column. Giving voters there an advantage in selecting the nominee makes sense. Conversely, deep-blue states that remain in Democrats’ column cycle after cycle shouldn’t be given early status. Democrats are trying to find a nominee who will win the general election; choosing someone tailor-made to win in a state such as Massachusetts isn’t advisable.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Democrats may also want to reward states that have a good record of picking the eventual presidential winner. That would keep South Carolina (where both Joe Biden and Barack Obama won) in the mix. If Democrats want to check more boxes (e.g., a state that the party recently reclaimed or with a big metropolitan center), then Georgia would be a solid choice.

Finally, Democrats should strive for diversity among the states. One state with a large Hispanic population, for example, might be included with ones that have a large percentage of African Americans.

These considerations should move Arizona higher on the list. Democrats won there in 2020 and want to keep it in the fold. Its large Hispanic and Native American populations and mix of big cities and rural areas provide plenty of diversity. Democrats in 2020 also recaptured critical Midwest states Michigan and Wisconsin. One or more of these will likely be moved up in the calendar.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement