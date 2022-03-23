Has there ever been a legitimate reason for these instruments, which leach the wealth of nations and undermine their means to better themselves? The release of the Panama and Pandora papers demonstrates that, at this very moment, someone knows exactly where their money is hidden. Let’s call for the divulgence of those accounts immediately under serious threat of punishment for anyone aiding their subterfuge. Why chase the yachts of these oligarchs, which are mere bath toys, when every hour lost spells more death? End the secrecy and piracy of tax shelters and shell companies, and we end a major source of their power.

Suzanne Richardson, Pikesville, Md.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The March 17 editorial “A righteous caller” should have included President Volodymyr Zelensky’s reference to President Biden as a “leader of peace.” Russia has shown no sense of decency with its actions against Ukraine’s people, particularly women and children. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions and continuation of his false characterization of Ukraine as a neo-Nazi state threatening Russia with weapons of mass destruction have already gained the attention of the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. Mr. Putin will be judged on that matter later.

Perhaps Mr. Biden should take a stand as the “leader of peace” by speaking directly to Mr. Putin in the way Joseph Welch did when he said to Sen. Joseph McCarthy, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” Welch’s rebuke was seen as a turning point in the history of McCarthyism.

Mr. Biden’s call for peace and a cease-fire could also have a profound effect on future rushes to war and serve as a starting point for negotiations.