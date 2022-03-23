It’s no secret that right-wing justices are on a crusade to rip up precedent. From their efforts to weaken union rights to their threats of abandoning decades of abortion law, they have revealed their willingness to undertake dramatic shifts in law simply because they now have the votes to do so.

In 2019, within the space of six weeks, the right-wing majority took a sledgehammer to precedent twice. As NPR reported on the court’s ruling in Knick v. Township of Scott, Pennsylvania, “The 5-4 decision overturned decades of precedent that barred property owners from going to federal court until their claims had been denied in state court.” Justice Elana Kagan pointed out in her dissent: “The majority today holds, in conflict with precedent after precedent, that a government violates the Constitution whenever it takes property without advance compensation — no matter how good its commitment to pay. . . . Its consequence is to channel a mass of quintessentially local cases involving complex state-law issues into federal courts. And it transgresses all usual principles of stare decisis.”

Before that, in Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt, the court made hash out of decades-old precedent, reversing a ruling that the Constitution does not bar suits brought against a state by an individual in the courts of another state. Justice Stephen G. Breyer sounded apoplectic in his dissent: “I understand that judges, including Justices of this Court, may decide cases wrongly. I also understand that later-appointed judges may come to believe that earlier-appointed judges made just such an error. And I understand that, because opportunities to correct old errors are rare, judges may be tempted to seize every opportunity to overrule cases they believe to have been wrongly decided.” However, he warned, “the law can retain the necessary stability only if this Court resists that temptation, overruling prior precedent only when the circumstances demand it.” Breyer added, “Today’s decision can only cause one to wonder which cases the Court will overrule next.”

Well, if Justice Clarence Thomas’s writings are any indication, we don’t have to wonder. He has opined that New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, decided in 1964, should be overridden. He has said the same about Roe v. Wade. As the late justice Antonin Scalia, no fuzzy-headed progressive, once said of Thomas, “He does not believe in stare decisis, period.”

Now along comes Jackson, who repeatedly explained on Tuesday the purpose of stare decisis and its roll in keeping justices in “their lane.” As she put it, “Although the Supreme Court is not bound in the sense of having to apply prior precedent, there is stare decisis in our system. There are now standards in the stare decisis world that the Supreme Court applies.” She reminded senators that precedent operates as a significant restraint on judges, who must overturn precedent only when certain criteria are met.

Humility. Deference to the past. Avoiding wild pivots in the law that erode confidence in the court as a neutral fact-finder. Gosh, that’s how conservative justices used to sound. Now, Jackson’s noncontroversial statements sound like an indictment of the rogue majority. And they are.

The same was true of her remarks about statutory interpretation. “Our obligation as judges is not to create policy. And if Congress has enacted a statute that establishes a cause of action or restricts causes of action, then as a general matter I don’t think that courts can oppose one.”

How unlike Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who last year gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by inventing a whole new test for determining whether courts can review a voting restriction, drawing from logic found nowhere in the law. Kagan, in her dissent, declared, “The majority’s opinion mostly inhabits a law-free zone. It congratulates itself in advance for giving Section 2’s text ‘careful consideration.’ ” However, she writes, the majority “then it leaves that language almost wholly behind. … So too the majority barely mentions this Court’s precedents construing Section 2’s text.”

If only Alito shared Jackson’s view. As the nominee explained, “The charge of the judge is to impose the law as written.”

Who is really radical, here? Is it Jackson? Or is it the current majority that seeks to rid itself of restraints and go willy-nilly through the decades of constitutional law, bending it to its unique interpretation? Have they even considered that, by their own logic, future justices can easily dispense with their decisions?