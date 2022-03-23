That’s a polite way of saying Herring botched it. But Novak wasn’t finished. As the Virginia Mercury’s Graham Moomaw reported:

Novak said … the state failed to adequately respond to Goldman’s legal arguments and threw the case into procedural confusion … adding, “we lost five months because of some not very good decision-making” from the previous attorney general’s office.

The bad decisions started early, when Herring ignored a request from then-Del. Lee J. Carter (D-Manassas) for a formal opinion from Herring’s office on the constitutional issues surrounding the 2021 House elections. The question of why Carter’s letter was ignored has never been answered on the record.

Story continues below advertisement

But there are other, bigger questions demanding answers. Why were Democrats across Capitol Square largely silent on the issue? Or more to the point: Were Democrats more concerned about defending their offices than they were about protecting voting rights?

Advertisement

On that score, the Rev. Michelle Thomas, president of the Loudoun County NAACP, has a few choice words to share with the Democratic lawmakers who sat on their hands while Herring was fumbling his way through the court system. In a letter seeking to join Goldman’s suit Thomas wrote:

The 2021 Virginia House of Delegates elections suppressed the votes, diluted the votes and diminished the representation of our 637 branch members due to the use of outdated maps in the 2021 House of Delegates election.

Thomas’ remedy echoes the one Goldman has been seeking all along and that Virginia used when it ran into redistricting problems in the early 1980s:

Story continues below advertisement

For the re-enfranchisement of African American voters, and the equal protection representation of all Virginians, the NAACP Loudoun Branch urge the court to order a Virginia House of Delegates election in 2022, under the newly-redistrict maps.

Judge Novak denied Thomas’s request to join the suit. But her group is still weighing its options.

Regardless of what Thomas and the Loudoun NAACP decide to do, Thomas’s letter has put Virginia Democrats on the spot, using the very rhetoric Democratic pols have long used to denounce GOP efforts to limit voting rights.

Which brings us back to the case in Novak’s courtroom. Goldman still has to convince Novak he has standing to sue the state. Goldman says he’s confident he can do so — in no small part because the 2021 election occurred using 10 year-old district lines and the new General Assembly was seated after the state Supreme Court approved new House districts based on 2020 Census data.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Combined, these items bolster Goldman’s case that he suffered an equal protection-type harm — as did voters in other parts of the state who cast ballots in overpopulated districts.

The long-shot challenge to the establishment, then, looks a lot better now than it did a few weeks ago.

And though the case is far from over — if Goldman beats all the odds and wins the case, appeals could drag on for months — a possible Goldman win poses an even bigger question for Miyares. Should he drop the case, ask for a court order to hold new elections this November and, in the process, put himself and his party on the side of voting rights?

It would be a fundamental shift in the AG’s office. Miyares has so far shown no interest in dropping the case, which means he’s comfortable letting Herring and Democratic pols set his legal agenda.

But Democrats have given Miyares the rarest of opportunities to do not just the right thing but also the politically smart thing.