No, that’s not a news roundup from across the country. That’s a quick summary of the current political landscape in Ohio.

Gaining the most national scrutiny is the competition to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R). The presence in the field of “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance drew early attention to the race. Vance’s book offered a nuanced look at the cultural and economic forces in Appalachia and the Rust Belt, so there were expectations that its author, as a candidate, might exhibit similar wisdom. Instead, Vance — after regularly dissing Donald Trump — shockingly turned himself into a Trump sycophant, competing with Josh Mandel, a former state treasurer, to say the most ridiculously Trumpian things.

Watching from the wings as the craziness unfolds is the likely Democratic nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, who faces Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson and LaShondra Tinsley in the primary.

Frequently lost in the noise of the Senate race is the reelection bid of Gov. Mike DeWine (R). DeWine earned the ire of many conservatives over his handling of the coronavirus when it first emerged in 2020. He seemed determined that no governor would outdo him in implementing lockdowns, mask mandates and other restrictions.

The measures made DeWine a national media darling, but local pushback and protests led to the resignation of his health director and calls to challenge him in the primary. His most formidable opponent on paper, former congressman James B. Renacci, has touted himself as a pro-Trump conservative while painting DeWine as soft on illegal immigration, a supporter of higher gas taxes and someone who doesn’t stand with Trump.

But DeWine still maintains a healthy polling and cash advantage over his GOP challengers. Aside from Renacci, his opponents include former state representative Ron Hood and farmer Joe Blystone, whose aggressive grass-roots campaign has placed him second in the polls. If anti-DeWine Republicans fail to coalesce around one candidate, DeWine can win with just a plurality. Whoever emerges will face a former Democratic mayor, either Nan Whaley of Dayton or John Cranley of Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the process of drawing new state legislative and congressional districts has provided even more drama. Voters previously approved new, supposedly less partisan state and congressional redistricting standards, but Republicans still control the map-drawing committees. Three Republicans on the seven-member state supreme court have routinely approved the maps, but Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor — also a Republican — has consistently joined the court’s three Democrats to reject them. That has angered Republicans legislators, some of whom are reportedly considering impeachment proceedings against O’Connor.

The delayed maps will almost assuredly force the primary — scheduled for May 3 — to be postponed, causing more headaches for election officials and upending campaigns that meticulously tailor spending and messaging around a specific end date.