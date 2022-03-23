Aid to households (potentially financed by an oil-windfall tax) can help, but the money won’t arrive in time to alleviate the squeeze that families are facing today or for the next occasion when unexpected international events drive up prices. Suspending the gasoline tax lowers prices but also sacrifices revenue for road improvements and other services.

Because the United States has become a top oil producer while remaining a large importer, it might now be in a better position to manage domestic prices, if it is willing to adjust the rules. Options to insulate working-class Americans from unexpected surges in gasoline expenses should be explored. For example, regulations, or protocols with the private sector, to limit price increases or the pace of increases might help. Yes, this would run contrary to the free-market tenets of the international oil market, but domestic prices are regulated in other areas. The potential impact of any mechanisms on supply must be assessed, but the United States will always remain an attractive market for sellers.