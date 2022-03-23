The frenzy started when “Z” started appearing painted on the thousands of tanks and military trucks amassed on the border with Ukraine ahead of last month’s incursion. What it stood for depends on whom you ask. Some believe “Z” was supposed to distinguish friend from foe, because the invaders are fighting with much of the same equipment as the invaded. Or else the letter signified the tanks’ peacetime areas of station: “zapad,” for west.
These explanations make sense, but logic wasn’t what state-controlled media was looking for. Better to capitalize on the speculation by proposing more charged interpretations. Maybe “Z” stood for Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader of the enemy the emblazoned vehicles were commissioned to destroy? Maybe, the Russian Defense Ministry suggested in graphics posted to Instagram, it meant “for victory” — no, “for peace.” Actually, scrap that, “for truth.”
“Z,” as it appears plastered on Russian billboards today, isn’t even in the Cyrillic alphabet. Its Russian counterpart looks more like the number “3,” too soft in its curves to convey the raw power the country wants to project, whereas the Latin alphabet’s “Z” zigs and zags down a tank’s body like a gash. Who cares if Russia ends up relying on a bit of Western culture to embody its anti-Western crusade?
The dissonance is also visual, and visceral. The letter, painted massive and menacing in public places, evokes a swastika. Yet Russia has started sticking it among the Cyrillic letters of the Russian word for “denazification” — which is what it claims it’s doing to Ukraine by overthrowing the country’s Jewish president.
The carousel of analyses reveals that “Z” has no single meaning, nor any coherent one. The thing is, it’s easier that way. After all, the justification for this whole war is built on myths that don’t really hold together about the shared identity of all members of a “Russkiy mir,” or Russian world. The reasons for invasion, too, remain impenetrable: What does Russia hope to achieve? The territories of Donetsk and Luhansk under its control? The deposition of Zelensky and his replacement with a puppet? A guarantee that Ukraine won’t ever join NATO or develop nuclear weapons?
Is this even a war? In Russia, saying so is verboten. Only the jargony “special military operation” is permitted by the state.
The cars on city streets lining up in the shape of “Z”; the flash mobs of youths in factories wearing black T-shirts marked with “Z”; the children at a hospice standing outside to form a “Z.” All these, experts say, carry the marks of previous information operations by the Kremlin. But they resemble a bizarro-land version of genuine political action in the Internet age — precisely the kind Ukraine has actually managed to inspire, conducted using real symbols imbued with real meaning, from the blue-and-yellow flag that flies from front porches around the globe to the single white rose clutched by a lonely protester in Siberia.
Everyday Russians can’t be expected to believe in this “special military operation” when there’s nothing really there to believe in. Yet their government must convince the rest of the world that its citizens do believe. You can’t get people to spread a message so muddled that they don’t even know what it is, but you can get them, with hearty helpings of fear and delusion, to draw a letter that takes only three strokes and doesn’t even require picking up the pen — or you can just draw for them and lie about it.
Designed to look like the organic product of a proud populace sticking up for their nation, all “Z” means, in the end, is what observers said from the start: “These tanks are ours.” There isn’t anything else to it. “Z” is just an empty symbol for an empty war.