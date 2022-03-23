Regarding Judy Scott Feldman’s March 6 Local Opinions essay, “The National Mall has plenty of space for two new museums”:

Among the virtues of Pierre L’Enfant’s 1791 plan for Washington was that the critical future public facilities would be dispersed throughout the city — not concentrated in one place. The many squares and circles he designated in his plan were the sites for such future facilities. In fact, his original idea was that each of the 13 original colonies would develop one of the focal-point squares or circles. Some were well shaped, but many not.

Such dispersal would have given the city a greater sense of habitation; even though, at its founding, it was little more than a village. The idea of stuffing the National Mall with museums and monuments has been the bane of good planning. Everyone wants to have a site on the Mall, and who can blame them now? As it is, the National Capital Planning Commission has to wrestle against sometimes powerful political pressures to resist this (great fun in the age of woke) and then wrestle with the inevitable design problems of accommodating proposals to sometimes awkward sites. In the present two cases, that would be the condition.

Paul D. Spreiregen, Washington