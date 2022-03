“I will examine details to see if there are any steps that could have been taken to prevent this type of tragedy.” That’s what Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said after a gunfight in Dumas, Ark., according to the March 21 news article “1 dead, 27 wounded in Ark. ‘gunfight.’” He knows darned well what must be done, but he hasn’t got the empathy or guts to do it: demand laws that will put an end to these senseless shootings.