The deepfake that set off alarms last week ended mostly in ridicule. The video’s low quality accounts for some of its failure to convince much of anyone that Mr. Zelensky was actually offering his surrender: The leader appeared mostly motionless, his pixelated head larger than his body. His voice, too, sounded all wrong. Yet even a more sophisticated clip might have fallen flat, thanks to the way in which the fake’s targets responded to it and, in the government’s case, even preempted it.

Hackers managed to plaster the false message on a scrolling chyron on live television, as well as on a news station’s website, but though the clip also appeared on social media sites, it didn’t stay for long; quickly, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube removed the manipulated video. Most important, Mr. Zelensky responded in a real video — denying the claims made by his fabricated self and calling the episode a childish provocation. In fact, a full two weeks before the clip appeared, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communication warned that it might be coming. This pre-bunking of malicious content is perhaps the most effective way to ensure the truth doesn’t fall so far behind a lie that it can’t catch up.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The other strategies that were employed can serve all public figures who find themselves deepfaked — including candidates in the upcoming U.S. midterms and future presidential fights. What matters most is ensuring this material doesn’t end up widely circulated, especially not in trusted channels. That demands collaboration among campaigns, platforms’ trust and safety teams, and large media outlets so that when a fake arrives, the victim has a fast route to recourse. It also calls for campaigns to prepare for countering whatever threats do materialize, ideally with genuine videos that rely on real faces and voices to answer — and drown out — fake ones.