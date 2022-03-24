Our forest floors should be carpeted with Virginia bluebells, trillium, skunk cabbage, jewelweed, ferns, spring beauty, trout lily, columbine and more. Instead, we see a plague of English ivy, winter creeper, vinca, honeysuckle vine, lesser celandine and multiflora rose. The understory is overwhelmed by privet, burning bush, Japanese holly and Asian bush honeysuckle, and the edges by bamboo groves and Callery pear. Countless trees are girded and smothered by invasive vines.

This mishmash of invasive vegetation from Asia and Europe supplants the native flora, creating a weird chimerical zone, monstrous but sterile, incapable of supporting life, a canceled habitat, spawning vast food deserts for birds and insects alike.

These exotic plants, introduced by the nursery trade, spread from our yards into parks, woods, streams and roadsides. In the tri-state area, only Maryland has placed restrictions on Big Horticulture: Sales of the popular yellow flag iris and winter creeper are banned, and 13 invasive plant species must be labeled as invasive at point of sale. This year, in Richmond, a bill to label invasive plants in garden centers failed.

Meanwhile, apart from county herbicide crews, removing invasive growth on public lands is left to volunteers. So if you want to see native plants, be prepared for a road trip to specially curated outdoor spaces: nature museums.

Avril Garland, Vienna