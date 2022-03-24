That the shootings got fleeting attention is more sad commentary on how the country has become inured to gun violence. But there can be no moving past the toll, collectively or individually. That children, ranging in age from 19 months to 11 years, went to what was supposed to have been a family-friendly car show and were caught in crossfire. That two 25-year-olds, Devon Harris and Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins, were killed by stray bullets outside a restaurant after an argument escalated into gunfire. That a Texas mother was left in devastating grief after her 17-year-old son went to a party and never made it home.

Tragedies often begin with an argument — as happened in Norfolk, where authorities say a spilled drink set off last weekend’s shooting. Instead of ending with harsh words or a thrown punch, a gun is pulled.

“I will examine details to see if there are any steps that could have been taken to prevent this type of tragedy,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said in a statement issued after Saturday’s car show shooting in Dumas. If Mr. Hutchinson is serious, he should start by taking a critical look at his state’s gun laws. Arkansas, which has the eighth-highest rate of gun deaths in the United States, is ranked as having the country’s weakest gun laws in the Giffords Law Center Annual Gun Law Scorecard. The state’s standing was reinforced last year with enactment of a law preventing cities from creating gun-free zones and repeal of a law that required a permit to carry a concealed firearm in public.

Arkansas is not alone in making it easy for people to carry concealed weapons with no requirement for a background check or training. As The Post’s Kim Bellware reported, there are 23 states — nearly half the country — in which no permit is required to carry a concealed firearm in public. Proponents argue that they are giving people the ability to defend themselves, which saves lives and reduces crime. Research, however, shows that states that have weakened their firearm permitting systems experience increases in violent crime and handgun homicide rates.