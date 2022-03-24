Yes, the Democratic National Committee is holding its quadrennial ritual of lashing us deplorables because, its notables believe, the two early-voting states do not represent the electorate and because politicians hate having discerning voters run the show.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee appears ever more committed to jiggering up some sort of rotating scheme among five early-voting states to replace the half-century-old tradition of Iowa going first. Nevada is anxious to step into that early role; no doubt Virginia would like a crack at it. Any place more diverse than Iowa. That’s the main rap: We’re just too White.

There is the inconvenient truth that Iowa delivered Barack Obama to the White House because of its quaint and curious caucuses. Obama carried Iowa twice in general elections, too.

Iowa has long been a sore spot for the Clintons — Obama beat Hillary Clinton, and Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin upstaged Bill Clinton during Harkin’s brief 1992 presidential run. That may be because it takes time, organization and discipline to win this state; none is a notable hallmark of a Clinton primary operation.

The big money and power brokers don’t think much of the caucuses, either, because they were spawned after the disastrous 1968 convention in Chicago, where the party took the nomination out of the smoke-filled backrooms and placed it in the hands of the people.

Nobody cared much until R.W. Apple of the New York Times came to Iowa in 1972 and found that South Dakota’s George McGovern was much more popular than Maine’s Edmund Muskie. The rest of the press corps soon flocked in and ordained Iowa as important in 1976. That’s when Jimmy Carter came out of Plains, Ga., and won the state on a simple pledge of honesty.

Neither Carter nor Obama would have made it to the White House had they been forced to compete from the start in a TV-heavy state such as Nevada or New York.

In Iowa, the candidates meet for coffee in kitchens with groups of six to eight voters. Hopefuls must be up on Social Security’s actuarial charts, grain prices, trade with China, meatpacking, college loans and bilingual education, to name just a few items. Iowa has nearly 300 newspapers. Its voters read a lot. Everyone’s welcome here, but it helps if you do your homework first.

(Some people complain that Iowa reported its results too slowly in 2020. Sorry, but the reporting app was imposed on the locals by the DNC.)

The retail nature of the exercise — forcing candidates to speak with voters and forcing voters to discuss the candidates over blueberry bars one night at the fire station — gave underdogs with the audacity of hope a chance. The caucuses are misunderstood — they were never meant to pick a winner. Their role is to winnow the field — down from 10 or 20 candidates sometimes to five or six viable campaigns going into New Hampshire. In 2020, the Democratic winner was picked by Black women turning out in droves for Joe Biden in South Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

Another big rap is that Iowa voted bigly for Donald Trump, twice. Why? Because the Midwest has been gutted. Manufacturing bled from the old Mississippi River towns. What did the Democrats do about it when they had the chance? We got a giant sucking sound of companies leaving for Mexico. It may not surprise you to hear: The Republicans are fine with the current calendar.

Iowa, like Ohio, used to be purple. Now both are ruby red, in part because Democrats have been kicking rural America to the curb over the past 30 years. The DNC sees its future in the cities; that helps explain why voters in both states have paid them back in kind. Farm bills written by Democrats and Republicans leave fewer farmers on despoiled land. Rural Iowa withers.

And the party of the common man hasn’t done a lot for our fastest-growing communities, either: Biden isn’t that different from Trump in the eyes of a Honduran meatpacker. The Democrats can’t even get “dreamers” permanent legal status.