Certainly, there were plenty of critics bashing Biden after his administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, but even then it was clear Biden’s foreign policy bore no resemblance to Trump’s. From the get-go, Biden elevated U.S. alliances, stressed democracy as a core value and ended the United States’ fawning over dictators. The United States under Biden rejoined the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accords and negotiated a breakthrough deal on nuclear submarines with Britain and Australia.

After the Afghanistan withdrawal, media coverage was full of prognostications that Biden had lost the confidence of allies and had eroded the United States’ international credibility. We know now that as these complaints were raised, behind the scenes Biden and his team were knitting together a historic, coordinated response to Russian aggression.

By October, CNN recently reported, “a team of economists, diplomats, finance experts and national security officials were tasked with coming up with another way to project American might.” Within weeks, “officials from the White House National Security Council, as well as from the Treasury, State and Commerce Departments were engaged in an intensive effort to rally foreign allies behind the most tangible threat of action — a sweeping package of sanctions designed to isolate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and cripple his country’s economy.” Sounds like a lot of trust and confidence.

The Post similarly reported, “For months, Biden and his team operated on two tracks: one of open diplomacy and one of grim realpolitik — working to counter an unpredictable geopolitical foe who many suspected had already made up his mind to invade Russia’s neighbor to the west.” This might have been the most intricate coordination between the United States and European allies since World War ll, which involved “intensified intelligence-sharing with allies and partners, including Ukraine, that began in the fall.” That’s a reflection of Biden’s personal experience over decades and his assertion that “America is back.” And it began immediately after Biden pulled troops out of Afghanistan.

Gallup reports that even before Russia invaded Ukraine last month, “the image of U.S. leadership was stronger across much of NATO than it had been in years, after languishing at low levels during the Trump administration. Between 2020 and 2021, U.S. leadership saw double-digit gains in 20 of the 27 NATO members surveyed both years.”

Media coverage finally seems to have caught up to reality. The New York Times now proclaims in a headline, “Biden resets America’s relationship with NATO after the Trump years.” The Times compares that with Trump’s trip to Europe in 2017, which it describes as “a moment of discord and division, sowed by a U.S. president who was openly disdainful of NATO’s collective responsibilities and more interested in ‘America First’ than he was in global unity.”

The Economist similarly reports, “[The Biden administration’s] response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been prompter, bolder and more effective than even the most faithful Atlanticist could have predicted.” Moreover, “NATO is united behind American leadership and pushing the boundaries of collective defense. The penalties imposed on Russia’s economy are unprecedented and mounting — and America, as its ban on Russian energy imports this week signals, is driving them too.”

Perhaps the post-Afghanistan coverage was overwrought and inaccurate and failed to comprehend the depth of Biden’s relationships with allies. Biden has continually been underestimated, but especially so on national security. He has ended a stretch of three presidencies during which the United States failed to grapple with the threat posed by Russia. He ended a fruitless war. And he reestablished democracy as the cornerstone of American foreign policy.