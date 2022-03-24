In the end, many of them decided to focus their attention on ... child pornography.

I won’t waste time exploring whether Jackson is “soft” on child porn, because the question is absurd and repulsive, and not a single Republican posturing on the Senate Judiciary Committee believes it for a second. What’s important is that this is where they decided to go.

Story continues below advertisement

To understand why, you have to know something about the party’s QAnon base, and how its leaders try to keep them afraid and enraged.

Advertisement

The first sign came before the hearings, when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he had unearthed “an alarming pattern” of friendliness toward child-porn defendants in Jackson’s record. Despite criticism even from conservatives for this repugnant smear, he pressed forward, and was soon joined by many colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.).

They badgered her about the details of sentences she gave to defendants. They demanded more records than they have already received, claiming they might reveal Jackson’s tolerance of child porn. At one point, Graham angrily wagged his finger and said about people “on the Internet trolling for images” of child porn, “You don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

They knew this would likely have zero effect on whether Jackson is confirmed. It’s not as if the opposition can ask the nominee a question so clever and biting that they will shout out a confession of their crime, as Colonel Jessup did in “A Few Good Men.”

Advertisement

And even in a 50-50 Senate, they surely knew this vile grandstanding was unlikely to turn any Democrats against Jackson (who might also get a couple of Republican votes). So why choose child porn as the line of attack?

After all, it’s not as if Republicans have spent extensive time on this issue. Graham does have a bill to form a commission to study online child porn, and Cruz did introduce a bill to nix covid relief rebates to those convicted of sex offenses involving children (it got zero co-sponsors and was never considered). And Hawley has introduced no child pornography legislation that I could find.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not that Democrats don’t use confirmation hearings for political purposes, because they do. For instance, during Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation they spent a lot of time talking about the lawsuits Republicans had filed in an attempt to convince the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act. They wanted to draw attention to the disastrous effect it would have if the court agreed, because they believed that would be of political benefit to their cause.

Advertisement

And Republicans have decided that shouting at Jackson about child porn would benefit their cause. Why might that be?

It could be that the deranged conspiracy theorists of QAnon are now an important part of the Republican base. A poll last year from PRRI found that 23 percent of Republicans believe that “the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.” A poll the year before found that fully 50 percent of Donald Trump supporters believed that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings.”

Story continues below advertisement

And it has now become commonplace to hear conservative media refer to any discussion in schools of sexuality or gender as “grooming,” i.e. that liberals — especially teachers — are engaged in a concerted effort to prepare children for sexual abuse.

Advertisement

These are not fringe beliefs within the Republican Party. And you can bet every Republican politician knows it.

Even beyond QAnon, the core Republican argument is that Democrats are not simply wrong about policy but are in fact complete maniacs who are out to literally destroy America in service of a homicidal agenda divorced from any semblance of human reason.

This is one more way the child-porn attacks on Jackson were meant to operate: to characterize her as not just a jurist whose decisions they might disagree with, but as someone so outside the mainstream that when she inevitably ascends to the court it will be a nightmare come true, and the appropriate response might be outright panic.

Story continues below advertisement