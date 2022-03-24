Of course, any colonial tour has to have the images of flag-waving local children greeting the royal arrival. Check!

The representatives of the crown always inspect the local fighting forces. Check!

And lastly, engaging in local music customs is a must. Especially if some bad drumming helps everyone forget that the British once banned colonial slaves from playing drums. Well done, Wills!

To keep it real, this supposed charm offensive feels more offensive than charming. I’d say there’s never a good time for retro-colonial gallivanting, but the timing of this tour de faux pas feels especially bad. Just two weeks ago, Prince William, lamenting Russia’s imperial-style aggression in Ukraine, came under fire for saying that war was “alien” to Europe. Positioning the continent as a bastion of peace and good relations was quite a convenient way to ignore the brutal history of British invasion, colonization and enslavement of numerous peoples in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.

Really, what is the point of royal tours to former colonies in our modern age? Should William and Kate just have stayed home and avoided the messy optics? There’s merit to that. The world is still in a pandemic. Heavily indebted Caribbean countries have long been especially vulnerable to shocks in the global economy. The idea that these countries are having to foot the financial and logistical burden of this young, privileged British couple’s working vacation in the tropics feels, simply, gross.

At the same time, maybe it’s good for the world to see the British monarchy for the symbolic mess that it is, an outdated relic of imperialism. And it provides us an opportunity to bear witness to Black and Indigenous rebellion against the spectacle.

In Belize, for example, the royal couple had to cancel their first engagement after Indigenous Q’eqchi Maya villagers protested plans for the royal helicopter to land on a local football field.

And ahead of their Tuesday arrival in Jamaica, a group of Jamaican leaders published an open letter to William and Kate demanding apologies and restitution for colonial crimes and enslavement, saying: “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.” Protesters in Kingston carried or wore signs telling the British to SehYuhSorry, and, in honor of 60 years of Jamaican independence, groups posted 60 reasons the British should formally apologize for slavery and more than 400 years of exploitation.

Instead, Prince William continued the British tradition of skirting a direct acknowledgment of Britain’s role in the trafficking and enslavement of Africans. During a state dinner Wednesday in Kingston, William expressed “profound sorrow" and said that “slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.” The only thing profoundly sorry about William’s remarks is the insulting implication that 400 years of slavery, displacement and death was a mistake that just “happened.”

Caribbean demands for independence, reparations and formal apologies are not new. In the 1970s, following Black Power movements and African nations beginning to gain their independence, several Commonwealth nations cut ties to the monarchy: Independent Guyana removed the queen as head of state in 1970, followed by Trinidad and Tobago in 1976 and Dominica in 1978. (They have remained in the Commonwealth.)

Today, a new wave of anti-colonial anger has emerged after the global protests sparked by George Floyd’s murder and resistance to Britain’s wrongful deportations of Caribbean people with ties to the Windrush generation — those colonial citizens who were lured to Britain to fill a postwar labor shortage.