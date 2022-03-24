The close timing this week between the Biden administration’s two statements is likely no coincidence, even though the crimes committed against the Rohingya happened in 2016 and 2017. The administration wants to signal that the Ukraine crisis hasn’t completely consumed its foreign policy bandwidth. Secretary of State Antony Blinken alluded to this when announcing the genocide determination at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Over recent weeks, as I’ve spoken with diplomats from around the world about Ukraine, I’ve also heard a constant refrain,” Blinken said, “Many of them say, ‘Yes, we stand with the people of Ukraine. But we must also stand with the people suffering atrocities in other places.’ ”

Blinken, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor, noted that the Myanmar military’s attacks on the Rohingya constitute the eighth genocide since the Nazis. The State Department also determined that the Myanmar military, which seized power in a coup in February 2021, committed “crimes against humanity,” and is still committing atrocities against other ethnic minorities inside Myanmar’s borders.

To be sure, the Ukraine crisis and the Myanmar situation are not the same. The crimes of Russian President Vladimir Putin are nowhere near the scope and scale of the Myanmar military’s broad campaigns of mass murder, mass torture, mass rape, ethnic cleansing and other horrors — at least not yet. But that’s kind of the point.

“What does that say to the victims in Myanmar that there was clear evidence of mass atrocities for years but nothing happened? The message is, you do not matter,” said Amber Maze, executive director of the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention. “And what does that say to those committing the crimes? It allows them to think they will get away with it, and so they will do it again.”

The State Department has had clear evidence of crimes against humanity in Myanmar since 2018 but never called them out as such. When the Biden administration took office, it spent more than a year reviewing the Rohingya file — even though it needed only two months to confirm (correctly) the Trump administration’s determination that the Chinese government’s abuse of Uyghur Muslims was a genocide.

The unspoken but obvious explanation is that these determinations are often decided based on politics or policy, not evidence. Parts of the U.S. government and Congress long believed that supporting Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi (who defended the military’s atrocities), was more important than calling out the Rohingya genocide. But that strategy didn’t work. Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested by the junta when it seized power last year and the military has ignored all U.S. calls for restraint since.

The Biden administration’s initial response to the coup was promising. Military officials were sanctioned. The U.N. Security Council issued a unanimous, albeit weak, statement condemning the violence. Calls for the military leadership to restore democracy were issued. But one year later, the policy has stagnated.

Now, the Biden administration’s genocide designation is being embraced by the Rohingya and other Myanmar diaspora communities as a validation of their suffering. Zo Tum Hmung, executive director of the Chin Association of Maryland, told me he is appreciative of the designation. But he warns that unless there is more accountability and pressure, the junta will only continue its crimes.

“Issuing a statement is great, but it’s not enough,” he said. “Time is critical, because if the military thinks the United States is too busy with Ukraine to deal with Myanmar, they will think they can do whatever they want.”

The State Department is supporting some justice and accountability efforts, including a case against the Myanmar government brought by Gambia at the International Court of Justice. But any process that hinges on Security Council action will likely be torpedoed by China, Russia or both. Dictatorships that commit mass atrocities tend to stick together.

The Biden administration and Congress should ramp up their engagement on the Myanmar crisis to prove to the world that this genocide declaration is more than empty words. The United States should initiate new talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and countries dealing with Myanmar’s refugees — especially Bangladesh, India and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, 242 nongovernmental organizations are calling on Congress to pass the bipartisan Burma Unified through Rigorous Military Accountability Act of 2021, which would provide for more sanctions against the Myanmar regime for its abuses against minorities and its crackdown on democracy writ large.