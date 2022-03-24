If lend-lease were to be implemented, military equipment could be “sold” to Ukraine, with payment at a later date. Ukrainian insignia and identification would be applied as necessary. Ukrainian pilots would pick them up and fly the planes into their airspace. Ukraine is allowed to buy weaponry to defend itself, and lend-lease keeps the West from direct involvement, as Ukraine is importing materiel it has purchased.

It could be a deterrent if the West were to indicate that all the infrastructure that Russia is destroying in Ukraine will have to be restored at Russia’s expense, starting with the Russian funds that have been escrowed around the world. That might not deter Mr. Putin, but some in the Kremlin would realize this war will eventually end and the cost to Russia will be tremendous.

There is no accounting for the tragic and needless loss of life, but whatever can be done to stop it, short of World War III, should be tried.