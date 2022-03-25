Am I being unfair? Isn’t this an issue Republicans care deeply about, and won’t they move aggressively to address it once they have the power? The answer is that, while they do care about it, they won’t actually do much about it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To see why, consider interviews that Punchbowl News conducted with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who stands to become speaker if Republicans take control, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), who will likely become chair of the powerful Energy & Commerce Committee, through which legislation affecting tech companies would flow.

Their comments do not inspire the belief that they have thoughtful policy approaches in the works. McCarthy brings up repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives tech companies a degree of liability protection for things that appear on their platforms; if someone defames you on Twitter, you can sue that person, but you can’t sue Twitter.

But their understanding of Section 230 goes about as deep as their understanding of critical race theory, which is to say it’s a phrase they throw around a lot to signify “something I don’t like,” without caring much about what it really means.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So McCarthy says “If you’re using a platform and you’re picking and choosing what someone can say on it, you shouldn’t have liability protection.” Which means he either wants everyone to be able to sue Twitter (in which case it would quickly shut down), or he wants Twitter to stop any moderation of content (in which case it would become a sewer of child porn, terrorist beheadings, threats, and hate speech).

I don’t think Republicans actually want either one of those outcomes, but they don’t seem to have an alternative.

McMorris Rodgers’s thoughts aren’t much deeper. She mentions cyber bullying and the privacy implications of tech’s data collection, but she too quickly circles back to ”The censorship that is taking place now on these platforms, the lack of protection of free speech and First Amendment constitutional rights.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Like so many Republicans, she clearly missed the day in high school civics when they explained that the First Amendment is about the government’s ability to limit speech. If a private company says you violated their terms of service and suspends your account, your “constitutional rights” have not been abridged.

But that’s what this is really about. Republicans love to complain that they’re being censored by Big Tech, but that’s about as far as their vision extends. They’ll whine about Donald Trump being kicked off Twitter and Facebook (despite the fact that conservative voices absolutely dominate the latter) because it allows them to claim victimhood and feed their base’s resentments. But how would they actually go about changing the law?

What exactly do they want? A Fairness Doctrine for social media? What government agency is going to enforce that? How would it work?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Which gets to the problem: If you were to actually try to repeal Section 230, you’d have to deal with complex questions about what kind of regulatory regime should replace it and what the implications might be. The vast majority of Republicans in Congress aren’t equipped for that kind of work. It’s complicated and boring. They’d rather just go on Fox News and pretend to be outraged.

McMorris Rodgers might have thought about this issue as much as any Republican, yet when she periodically releases documents about it, they’re heavy on rhetoric about “holding Big Tech accountable” and light on specific ideas to do so.

To be fair, there are a few proposals (even some bipartisan ones) floating around Congress for legal changes that would apply to tech companies. But most of the time Republicans are more focused on posturing and fulminating for the Fox audience.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One reason they haven’t gotten more serious is that any policy move to more closely regulate the tech companies could conflict with other values they hold, especially their baseline laissez-faire attitude toward corporations.

There is without question an anti-corporate sentiment within today’s GOP, which members of Congress are both encouraging and responding to. But it can’t be expressed through policy change, because what gets them angry isn’t, say, the fact that so many huge corporations pay no taxes. It’s that Nordstrom sent out a tweet in support of Black Lives Matter after George Floyd was murdered.