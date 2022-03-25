There are few immediate solutions to the current price crunch, but the notion of setting a “price floor” to protect oil industry profits defies logic. The truth is, we have not done nearly enough to transition away from fossil fuels — our public health and climate stability depend on it. Commodities such as oil and gas are easily manipulated by Wall Street investors and national governments for profit and geopolitical gain. That power must be confronted head-on with bold policies that will phase out fossil fuels and promote a livable future.

Wenonah Hauter, Washington

The writer is founder and executive director of Food & Water Watch.

The United States, with 334 million people, consumes 20 percent of the world’s oil on a daily basis, or about 20 million barrels a day. By comparison, China and India, with a combined 2.8 billion people, consume only about 16 million barrels a day.

Moreover, the United States produces 20 percent of the world’s oil on a daily basis, or 18.6 million barrels a day; the second-largest oil-producing country, Saudi Arabia, produces only 12 percent of the world’s oil, or 10.8 million barrels per day.

If we tightened our belts just a little bit, we could become completely self-sufficient, presumably at a lower prices (supply and demand) leaving us with a great deal of oil to export. Second, the United States needs to further increase its dominance in fossil fuel production while concentrating on making renewable energy the world’s dominant source and, thereby, making Russia and the Middle East economically irrelevant.

John Maney, Springfield

If we had begun 50 years ago (remember the gas lines of 1973 and 1979?) to move away from fossil fuels and toward clean renewables such as solar, wind, geothermal and hydro, we’d be in much better shape today. There would be millions of electric vehicles on the road with infrastructure to support them. Improved battery technology would enable them to go much farther with shorter charging times. Our air quality would be vastly improved as well.

Now is not the time for gas-tax holidays. We should be raising the federal gas tax. My idea is to increase the gas tax 10 cents annually with the following provisions. First: 6 cents goes to mass transit: more bus routes in urban areas, long-distance rail and local systems. Metro sure can use some extra dollars. Second: 3 cents goes to repair and upgrade existing roads and bridges. This money may not be used for any new construction. Third: 1 cent goes to nonpowered uses, such as adding hiker/biker trails in the suburbs and bike lanes in our cities.

We can’t make up for 50 lost years, but we need to look forward for solutions to our current energy situation.