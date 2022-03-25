But, according to the allegations in a lawsuit, the D.C. police department violates the Constitution and keeps public documents from the people by putting their critics on a watchlist and denying them public information. Worse, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) is contradicting the mayor and arguing in court that the watchlist is constitutional.

Amy Phillips, a defense lawyer and police-accountability advocate, said she saw firsthand how the police department abuses its control over FOIA. According to a lawsuit my firm filed on her behalf, Phillips was illegally placed on the watchlist, which was created by former police chief Peter Newsham, because she criticizes the police.

In response to the lawsuit, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) flatly said that there should be no watchlist, that all D.C. agencies should process requests for public information “expeditiously” and that they should remain “agnostic” to the viewpoint of the people making the requests. The mayor rightly thinks everyone should have access to public documents, whether they criticize the police or not. But just weeks later, the D.C. attorney general contradicted her in court. According to Racine, the alleged watchlist “makes sense” and complies with the Constitution even though it treats critics of the police worse than their supporters, a stunning argument that directly contradicts the position of our mayor.

Racine is not running for reelection, and with the primary election to replace him only months away, the public should understand how its elected attorney general views accountability and transparency. The attorney general does not have to take whatever position a D.C. agency wants him to take and should answer to the interests of the people, not the police. Racine himself said this when he accepted a Profile in Public Integrity award. And he has honored the principle before: Late last year, he withdrew from representing the Department of Corrections in the federal government’s investigation into appalling conditions in the D.C. jail. As such, it is all the more shocking that Racine chooses to explicitly defend an unconstitutional watchlist.