The March 21 front-page article “The death spiral of an American family” reported on a Michigan family that tumbled out of the middle class and wound up in poverty because of accumulated debt, including debt incurred by the primary subject’s deceased father, David Ramsey Sr.

The article was misleading in that it implied that Mr. Ramsey’s son, Dave Ramsey Jr., was legally responsible for his father’s debts. A debt of $12,479 owed to the decedent’s cardiologist was mentioned, along with a debt of $522 to a pain-management clinic. In reference to these and other debts, the son is quoted as saying, “It would take a hundred years to dig out.”

In fact, children, including adult children, aren’t liable for their parents’ debts. If a deceased leaves an estate, creditors can file claims against that estate. If a deceased leaves no estate, creditors are out of luck. They cannot collect from a decedent’s child unless the child willingly agrees to assume the parent’s liability.

Creditors and collection agents often telephone the children of deceased debtors following the debtor’s demise. They’re required to tell the child that he or she isn’t individually liable for the debt. That’s required under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Some states have “filial responsibility” laws. Michigan doesn’t. And those laws, where applicable, merely require an adult child to provide necessities of life for an indigent parent who cannot afford these necessities because of poverty. Filial responsibility laws don’t make children liable for their deceased parents’ debts.

Barbara R. Miller, Gaithersburg

The writer is a lawyer who specializes in wills, trusts, estates and probates.