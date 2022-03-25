In fact, children, including adult children, aren’t liable for their parents’ debts. If a deceased leaves an estate, creditors can file claims against that estate. If a deceased leaves no estate, creditors are out of luck. They cannot collect from a decedent’s child unless the child willingly agrees to assume the parent’s liability.

Creditors and collection agents often telephone the children of deceased debtors following the debtor’s demise. They’re required to tell the child that he or she isn’t individually liable for the debt. That’s required under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Some states have “filial responsibility” laws. Michigan doesn’t. And those laws, where applicable, merely require an adult child to provide necessities of life for an indigent parent who cannot afford these necessities because of poverty. Filial responsibility laws don’t make children liable for their deceased parents’ debts.

Barbara R. Miller, Gaithersburg