That might sound counterintuitive, but it’s true. Violent crime in the United States is a pressing problem; there was a 30 percent increase in the murder rate in 2020. But judges enter the criminal process late, handing down sentences only after defendants have been arrested, prosecuted and (in almost all cases where charges are filed) taken a guilty plea.

The progressive damage to the criminal justice system is manifest earlier in the process, with diminished policing and the rise of highly ideological prosecutors who refuse to bring certain charges. A crime policy centered on deterrence would focus not on extending sentences but on ensuring that a larger share of people who commit serious crimes are caught in the first place.

State and federal governments responded to elevated rates of crime in the second half of the 20th century by significantly stiffening prison sentences. The average federal prisoner’s time served increased to more than three years from less than 1½ years between 1988 and 2012, while the number of life sentences (state and federal) more than tripled. Crime declined sharply over this period. But it is spiking again, and policymakers now have less room to turn up the sentencing dial.

It is doubtful that turning that dial further would have a significant deterrent effect on crime. A comprehensive 2013 review of the literature by Carnegie Mellon criminologist Daniel Nagin found that “there is little evidence that increasing already long prison sentences has a material deterrence effect.” By contrast, he found, the effect of “putting more police officers on the street” has a “substantial deterrent effect on serious crime.”

A 2021 analysis by economists Evan K. Rose of the University of Chicago and Yohan Shem-Tov of UCLA found that while serving time behind bars reduces the likelihood that someone will reoffend in North Carolina, there are diminishing returns to longer sentences. They concluded that “shortening sentences overall but sending a larger fraction of offenders to prison can generate meaningful reductions in recidivism.”

I won’t belabor the social science, but it stands to reason that, for all but the most sophisticated potential offenders, sentencing guidelines (which most people may be only vaguely aware of) are a weaker incentive to be law-abiding than the more certain prospect of swift arrest, prosecution and imprisonment. This view was publicized in the mid-2010s, including by Obama administration economists Peter Orszag and Jason Furman. Now it seems to have gone out of fashion as the progressive attitude toward law enforcement sours.

Which brings us back to the Republican focus on allegedly lenient judges. “President Biden is deliberately working to make the whole federal judiciary softer on crime,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on March 17. The president is certainly appointing more former defense lawyers such as Jackson to the bench, and judges who were public defenders are less likely to hand down the harshest sentences.

But judges don’t determine whether a defendant is apprehended or prosecuted — the factors that have the greatest deterrent effect. That’s primarily up to police, who are increasingly demoralized and retiring in large numbers. Deterrence is also eroded if offenders believe that, even if they are arrested, “progressive prosecutors” such as Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner won’t bring charges. The judicial role prior to the sentencing phase has attenuated further in recent decades as fewer and fewer defendants go to trial.

George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok, in reviewing some of the evidence on crime deterrence in 2016, wrote: “We need to change what it means to be ‘tough on crime.’ Instead of longer sentences let’s make ‘tough on crime’ mean increasing the probability of capture for those who commit crimes.”

Six years on, we appear headed in the opposite direction. Just 50 percent of murders were solved in 2020 — the lowest rate in at least 40 years. Efforts to beef up police forces, at least in progressive jurisdictions, is likely to face political resistance.

Longer sentences for convicted criminals, meanwhile, remain difficult to oppose on the merits (except perhaps for drug crimes). That was evident during the Jackson hearings, when Republicans attacked her sentences in certain child-pornography cases as too lenient. Democrats shied away from defending the sentences themselves, instead simply explaining that they were within the mainstream.