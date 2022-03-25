Litter pollutes our water and soil. Litter decreases property values by at least 7 percent. Also, it affects tourism. How do you feel when you come to a place where cans, cups, plastic and all sorts of other things are discarded? It is not a positive experience.
It costs millions of dollars yearly to clean Virginia’s roadways. More than half of roadway litter comes from motorists, and another 25 percent is from pedestrians. Significant roadway litter comes from vehicles with improperly covered loads. Most litter comes from people consciously choosing to litter on Virginia’s roads.
Maybe things can once again pick up if we show a little respect. Let’s honor both this land and our pocketbook. Things will pick up if you give a hand.
Robert Arner, Edinburg, Va.