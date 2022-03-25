Yet here we are again in 1948, or maybe it’s 1939 or even 1919. The 20th-century process of shattering empires — the Russian Empire, the Ottoman Empire, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Belgian Empire, the British Empire, the French Empire, the German Reich — was drawn out and hideously violent. And it’s not over. It’s not even past.

This was Madeleine Albright’s guiding insight. She had a keen feeling for the presence of the past, an understanding that the explosive 20th century put pieces of the world in motion that have not come to rest. As a child, she fled the Nazis and saw bombs raining over Europe. On March 23, when America’s first female secretary of state died at 84, bombs were raining again over Europe — for much the same reason. People are still fighting over those pieces of empire.

One tiny fragment of the shattering empires was a diplomat named Josef Korbel. He was born in the kingdom of Bohemia, part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and lived in the magnificent city of Prague. After the empire broke up in World War I, Prague became the capital of Czechoslovakia. Nazi Germany inhaled the country in 1939; the Soviet Union made it a satellite in 1948.

Still in his 30s, Korbel had been Bohemian, Czech and an exile from the Reich. Now a Soviet vassal? No. Using his connections with British and American diplomats, he escaped Prague one last time and was flung all the way to Denver with his wife and children — among them Madeleine, his daughter, the future head of the U.S. State Department.

The refugee Korbel became a fiercely patriotic American in every respect — except that he knew the presence of the past, knew it viscerally because he had lived it. His past had taught him that a world without order is unstable. An unstable world calls out for order. And if freedom-loving people will not establish and defend order, tyrants will be more than happy to take over the job.

That’s what the would-be czar Vladimir Putin is up to with his invasion of Ukraine. He is trying to piece together a new Russian empire from shattered fragments of the past, and somewhere on his wish list there is sure to be the word “Prague.”

Madeleine Korbel Albright was so thoroughly her father’s daughter that she said her formative experience as a foreign policy expert was an event that happened when she could barely walk. “My mind-set is Munich,” she once said, while “most of my generation’s is Vietnam.” By “Munich” she meant the 1938 capitulation of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Hitler’s demand for parts of the former Bohemia. Hitler kept right on going, sending tanks to Prague and more tanks to Poland and launching another, even worse, world war.

To have a Vietnam mind-set — today we might substitute “Afghanistan” — is to say the United States should not be the world’s policeman because policemen make mistakes. To have a Munich mind-set — today we might substitute “Ukraine” — is to say the other applicants for the job of maintaining order are likely to be worse.

By strange coincidence, Korbel’s influence extended beyond that of his own formidable and charming daughter. He became a professor of international relations at the University of Denver, writing authoritatively on the shattering of empires, notably the conflict over Kashmir following the 1947 partitioning of the former British India to create Pakistan.

The pianist daughter of University of Denver administrator John Rice enrolled at its music school. But Condoleezza Rice found a new career path when she took a class from Korbel. After earning a doctorate in 1981 at the School of International Studies that Korbel founded (named for him posthumously in 2008), Rice rose among Republican foreign policy thinkers much as Albright rose among Democrats. Thus, the second woman to serve as secretary of state was steeped in the same sense that the process of ordering the post-imperial world is far from finished.