County Executive Marc Elrich (D), despite his heated rhetoric, has repeatedly failed to rise to the challenges that Montgomery County is facing. We are grappling with a housing crisis, our local response to global climate change, and the constant effort to promote economic development and racial equity. These issues require innovative thinking and strong leadership.

One issue looms large. Thrive Montgomery 2050, a general plan touching on housing, transportation, land use and the economy, is the best chance Montgomery County has for integrating various strands of policy into something approaching a comprehensive plan for facing the future. The stakes could not be higher.

Elrich’s scorched-earth opposition to the plan employs all the tactics familiar to anyone who tries to bring change, especially in the county’s most well-to-do neighborhoods: demands for endless consultation wrapped in vague concerns about inequality. The satire of the Takoma Torch is painfully on point: “Marc Elrich Responds to County’s Housing Crisis by Unveiling ‘Thrive Montgomery 1950.’”

Montgomery County is experiencing a housing crisis across the region, and across almost all types of housing. Starter homes, apartment buildings, midrange houses, subsidized housing and even garages repurposed into dwellings should all be welcome to face down this challenge. Yet even as teachers, police officers and other front-line workers struggle to afford to live here, Elrich refuses to push for new construction.

Elrich’s rhetorical sleight of hand is to criticize any effort to expand the housing supply that is not entirely affordable — that is, priced for low-income residents. Consider the case of the Artspace development in Silver Spring, which Elrich opposed with the glib comment “nothing affordable is going to come out of this.” Four of the 11 townhouses were affordable and sold for less than $400,000, and there were 68 affordable live/work apartments. When others suggest subsidized housing, he rejects the possibility in conservative terms. “We don’t have the money to pay the subsidies,” Elrich said in 2019. “I’m trying to be realistic.”

In 2019, the county council resolved to add 41,000 new housing units by 2030, most of them affordable to low- and medium-income residents, but council members had to do it over Elrich’s objections. His nonsensical argument? That the county should first raise incomes so that housing aimed at this demographic would not be necessary. The baffled response from Casey Anderson, the chair of the Planning Board: “We don’t have enough housing units, period. Whether or not we have higher or lower-wage jobs, we still have people here who need a place to live.”

Our housing crisis is a disproportionate burden for Black and Latino residents, whose median income is 60 percent of their White counterparts’ income. Every step we fail to take to alleviate this burden is a disservice to the residents who can least afford to bear it.

The same can be said of our transportation shortcomings. Elrich promised to expand the network of bus rapid transit lines he proposed in 2008, but only one line opened, and without dedicated lanes Elrich said were essential, because he bent to protests from a noisy minority. He sought changes to the Purple Line now under construction that would have significantly harmed service while ignoring opportunities for additional improvements to it. He also failed to work with state leaders to get transit improvements alongside new toll lanes on Interstates 495 and 270.

Transportation policy is a large part of Montgomery County’s contribution to fighting climate change. Elrich promised environmentalists he would close the county’s trash incinerator by 2022, but it remains open, producing significant pollution. He praised the very limited installation of solar panels in the Agriculture Reserve as environmentalists were urging more. Other measures that could help reduce climate-changing emissions have been the subject of much study but little action.

Elrich’s record on economic development has been awful, with job and new business creation lagging. That has left him grasping at straws. He recently touted “record private investment of $18 billion” last year, without mentioning that 60 percent of the $18 billion was from two purchases that do not bring any jobs, tax revenue or growth.

More than two years since a law requiring the county to have a countywide racial equity and social justice plan, only draft regulations have been submitted. The murder of George Floyd in 2020 must be an event that catalyzes durable progress, not simply another racial injustice we let pass without action.