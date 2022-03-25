Among the Post’s findings: A relatively small number of officers are responsible for many of the lawsuits. Nearly half of the total spent to settle claims — $1.5 billion ― involved officers who had been the subject of multiple allegations of misconduct. Data examined by The Post showed more than 1,200 officers had been the subject of at least five payments; more than 200 officers had been the subject of 10 or more payments. In the D.C. region, more than 100 officers have been named in multiple claims that led to payments. The payout for cases involving officers with multiple claims was typically higher than those involving other officers. It’s particularly alarming that officials may not know about the multiple offenders because few jurisdictions track claims by the names of the officers involved.

Picking up the tab are taxpayers. Unless the incident is high-profile — like the killing of Breonna Taylor, which resulted in a $12 million payment to her family or the $20 million Prince George’s County paid to the family of a man shot six times by police as he sat handcuffed in a patrol car — most agreements get little public attention. The median amount of the payments tracked by The Post was $17,500, and officials say that reaching a settlement is far more cost-effective than fighting the complaint in court. But what about the costs of a process that allows the continuation of the behavior that led to a suit being filed — and that has helped to sow distrust of police? One lesson to be learned from The Post’s reporting, according to Chuck Wexler of the Police Executive Research Forum, is the need for departments to establish early warning systems that identify officers who keep drawing charges, and for leadership to take decisive action.