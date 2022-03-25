The first is Mr. Putin’s strong similarities to Adolf Hitler and his strategy and actions. German field marshal Friedrich Paulus made clear to Hitler that his army was in an untenable position during the Russian winter. Hitler’s brutal command, a sign of a very desperate, paranoid leader, was for Paulus to fight to the last man. Hitler was willing to sacrifice almost a quarter of a million men for his own pride. Paulus eventually surrendered, and sadly, about 90 percent of his soldiers never returned to Germany.
Russian leaders have always shown their indifference to the loss of life of their own soldiers. There were more than 1 million Russian casualties in the battle of Stalingrad, and Joseph Stalin was unfazed by these losses. Mr. Putin seems to have inherited that mentality, which reinforces Mr. Yermak’s point of view. Unless the West does something more than the status quo, Mr. Putin’s brutality will achieve the inevitable in the short run. He is more than willing to sacrifice both Ukrainians and his soldiers for his own ego. Thousands of innocents will die.
Gary Newman, Washington