Bill Nickel, Rockville

Properly portraying Biden

The March 12 editorial “Protecting little kids from Big Tech” featured a photograph from President Biden’s State of the Union speech. Because the speech lasted more than an hour, there must have been many opportunities to portray the president as, well, presidential. Instead, he was presented as a howling toddler, brandishing his fist in rage.

In our divided land, making a mockery of the president — every American’s president — is red meat to Republicans and sour apples to Democrats. A little dignity would go a long way.

Joan Aghevli, Washington

We don’t mind expanding our vocabularies

I hope The Post’s reporters and copy editors will ignore the kvetching from readers who find words such as “revanchist” and “irredentist” too arcane or recherché for their taste, as stated in the March 12 Free for All letter “We should not use language that alienates our audience.” If a word is apposite, use it. Even the most erudite among us have lacunae in our vocabularies; given the chance to fill them, we should welcome the opportunity.

Writing in the newspaper is not supposed to be restricted to what is appropriate for casual conversation. Au contraire! This is the way people learn to read a language.

Jack Aubert, Falls Church

I was first amused but then annoyed by a reader’s complaint that the words “irredentist” and “revanchist,” at the start of an article about Ukraine, were “so obtuse” that she had to look them up. Her indignation over “two words that, in my decades of writing, reading and trying to live up to my English-major background, I have never seen,” suggests that perhaps she should try some nonfiction, starting with almost any book or article outlining the origins and aftermath of World War II.

The Post could certainly do a much better job explaining the background of the situation in Ukraine. A series of detailed articles about Ukrainian history through 1989, the breakup of the Soviet Union and expansion of NATO, and the events of 2014 and after would be particularly useful (and provide an opportunity to explain terminology). But, please, in reporting current events, writers do not need to assume that the paper’s general readership is completely unfamiliar with European history or its vocabulary.

Jim Frazer, Washington

Tone-deaf comics aren’t funny

The Feb. 28 “WuMo” comic was tone-deaf and callous. Its timing demonstrated a lack of attention and insensitivity to current world events. It was stupid rather than funny.

Lana Nelson, Annapolis

The horrors of war on full display

Why did The Post decide to relegate a photograph of a dying mother being carried through the wreckage of Ukraine to the Style section [“Motherhood, in the devastation of war”] rather than feature it on the front page? Is there any better way to viscerally convey to Americans the complete human devastation that Russia is causing?

Is it because it’s too much for Americans to see the real humanity of this invasion and our failure to really act? To understand that the dreams of a woman for her own future and that of her unborn child are irretrievably extinguished? Is it because it causes us to look in the mirror and understand that we are watching this occur and flying Ukrainian flags and not drinking Russian vodka while still paying far less at the pumps than we could?

The United States spent decades working in partnership with Ukraine in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union to secure weapons of mass destruction and offer Ukraine an extended hand in defense partnership. And here we sit. Watching. Seeking consensus with a demonstrably neutered NATO while Russia invades and murders these people. The front page featured the rubble of a building we can all (falsely) convince ourselves can be easily rebuilt [“U.S. warns China not to assist Russia”]. And the mother dying on a stretcher, knowing all her hopes have been extinguished in a period of weeks, was in the Style section. I am a combat veteran who worked for the Defense Department for 21 years before deciding to become a stay-at-home mother. If I didn’t write this, how could I justify holding my son with a heart full of gratitude?

Joelle Shoemaker, Alexandria

The game’s best shots

I don’t think I’ve ever seen more joy in a sports photo than that captured by Post photographer Jonathan Newton of the Westlake High School bench’s (and coach’s) reaction to Aaron Herron’s game-winning score [“Wolverines stun Eagles at the buzzer,” Sports, March 13]. The Wolverines’ victory in the Maryland 2A boys’ basketball final included two great shots: the one described in the article by Tramel Raggs and the one recorded by Newton.

Steve Clark, Burke

An invaluable learning tool

I read Ann Hornaday’s March 16 column, “A big loss if films are stricken from classes,” with great interest. I am a retired special education teacher who taught social studies classes. I worked with students who had behavioral and emotional problems, and I used many movies to help my students understand the background of a historical period. For example, I used “Patton” (1970) and “Memphis Belle” (1990) to show how Americans were involved in World War II. I used “The Search” (1948) to show how World War II affected ordinary citizens. Students loved Rasputin in “Nicholas and Alexandra” (1971) and thought Paul Newman “ain’t bad lookin’ ” in “Exodus” (1960). Parents signed permission forms for “Glory” (1989) and “The Killing Fields” (1984) because they were rated R. One student even wrote a letter to Dith Pran, who was working at the New York Times, to tell him how courageous he was.

These films were not on an approved list, and I’m sure that I would not be allowed to use them today. Maybe some kids slept through the movies or had no clue about what was going on. But I do know that many of them were able to use the films to add to their understanding of history and the people who lived during those periods.

What a shame that the use of film is disappearing in education.

Jane Taylor, Falls Church

The pandemic is not yet over

The first sentence of the March 14 editorial “Millions more lost” read: “The pandemic was worse than the official numbers show, and how much worse is now becoming more evident after two years.” This use of the simple past “was” implied that the pandemic is now over, which is clearly inaccurate. To be more accurate, the sentence should have said “The pandemic has been” or added a modifier that spoke specifically to the past time discussed, “The first two years of the pandemic were worse than the official numbers show, and how much worse is now becoming more evident.”

Lynn Kozak, Montreal

Publish local case numbers

Every day over the past two years, I have checked the Metro section for the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Maryland (where I live and work) and the number of cases in D.C. (where my son lives and works, and my husband works). This data has helped us make decisions about what activities are safe. Now I find that The Post is publishing only the number of new coronavirus cases in the entire country in the front section. This change was made without any kind of explanation to readers.

Though I believe that the numbers of cases in Maryland and D.C. are declining, I also believe that the numbers are still high and worth noting. I depend on The Post for local and regional news, as well as national and international news; I think it is the newspaper’s obligation to cover the former as well as the latter.

Margaret W. Blair, Rockville

Marie Yovanovitch did not fall or fail

As a retired senior Foreign Service officer, I must say the headline “The rise and fall of a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine” for David Ignatius’s March 13 Outlook review of former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s memoir was ill-conceived. Yovanovitch did not fall or fail. She performed with the utmost dignity, honesty and professionalism under extremely trying circumstances.

Far from falling, she succeeded in the very finest tradition of the Foreign Service.

Jeremy Curtin, Bethesda

A reflection on feast and famine

Was it by design or coincidence that two articles about the harvesting of wheat appeared in the March 13 Post, one showing a promise of abundance, the other foreseeing a time of hardship?

In the Arts and Style section, Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s painting “The Harvesters” was beautifully described by Sebastian Smee in his Great Works: In Focus column, “As they reap, there is so much to see.” All is right in this world of fruitful labor, shared achievement, the warmth of community.

By contrast, “Flour rationing, grain hoarding as the globe lurches toward a new food crisis,” an extract from Today’s WorldView newsletter by Anthony Faiola, described how the present turmoil in Ukraine threatens the production of wheat. Because Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly 30 percent of world wheat exports, the situation looms dire for the world’s available food supply, especially in the Middle East. This article sent a message of pessimism and was accompanied by a photo of wheat being harvested in 2021, not a single human being in sight. All is not right in this world.

How different from the 16th-century depiction of community and its vision of hope and optimism.

Jennifer Santley, Falls Church

Khrushchev’s best act

I like Kathleen Parker and find myself agreeing with her more often than not. I enjoyed her March 13 op-ed, “Putin has thrown his country into reverse,” about her talks with Nina Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, the erstwhile first secretary of the Soviet Communist Party. She concluded her piece referring to Khrushchev as a Soviet strongman.

Notwithstanding Khrushchev’s probable participation in some of Joseph Stalin’s misdeeds and even his crushing of the Hungarian uprising in 1956, he is and should be remembered foremost as the organizer of the 20th Congress of the Soviet Communist Party, which shed light on the secrets and crimes of Stalin and ushered in a pivot from the past and an immense improvement in the lives of all citizens in the whole Soviet bloc.

Robert Hardi, Bethesda

Nice guys finish last

Under the category of “Why don’t you cover x sport?”, the major pro cycling race Paris-Nice was held this month. The eight-day race is the first major stage race in Europe. On March 10, U.S. racers Brandon McNulty and Matteo Jorgensen finished first and third in Stage 5, the first time a U.S. rider has won a stage since 2013, when Andrew Talansky finished first in Stage 3.

It’s unfortunate that The Post can devote inches of space to a list of golfers who didn’t finish a round in a rain-interrupted tournament, but there was no mention of Paris-Nice. Given the recent popularity of bicycling, there are likely many more people who bike than golf, plus the level of fitness required to compete at the professional cycling level is so much greater than that required in professional golf. Just think about Paris-Nice as a mini-Tour de France. Daily coverage would have been appreciated.