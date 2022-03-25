Current polling suggests the Democrats are in position to double fault. President Biden’s job approval rating is a mere 42 percent in the FiveThirtyEight polling average, worse than any other president since World War II except Donald Trump. His standing with independent voters is abysmal, ranging between 28 and 38 percent job approval in recent polls. A recent poll conducted by the National Republican Congressional Committee of 77 swing seats confirmed these trends, finding Biden has a 40 percent approval rating and Republicans are ahead by four points on a generic ballot. Why get in the way when your opponent is destroying himself for you?

Republicans proposing controversial policy ideas is exactly what Democrats want. Biden said as much in his January news conference, presaging his election strategy by saying he would ask Republicans to lay out what they are “for.” Republicans would be foolish to take the bait, especially since the fact that Biden would still be president even if the GOP retakes Congress would make Republican ideas dead on arrival at the White House. All an aggressive, concrete plan does is give Democrats a target to shoot at.

Democrats knew better than to court their own defeat when they were in the GOP’s position. Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) did not present an alternative to Donald Trump’s agenda when she was trying to regain the speakership in the run-up to the 2018 midterms. Instead, she let Trump alienate voters on his own and pushed her party’s House candidates to focus on the popular and innocuous idea that health insurers should cover preexisting conditions in their campaigns. Her “do no harm” approach to regaining the majority worked, with Democrats picking up 40 seats.

A Republican agenda should be similarly limited. Voters are upset about immigration and inflation and want a robust national defense in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Any GOP agenda should be limited to these and other high-profile and widely appealing topics. Combat inflation by stopping new government spending and perhaps proposing a gas tax holiday. Fight illegal immigration by enforcing the law at the border and stopping Biden’s “catch and release” policy. Increase defense spending and give Ukraine all the aid it needs to beat back Russian President Vladimir Putin. That, or something similar, should be all that’s on offer.

That might sound cynical, but it’s simply smart strategy. Moreover, party platforms are invariably set by the next presidential nominee, not Congress. The various contenders for that nod will each offer their own policy prescriptions, which will supplant anything GOP congressional leaders will put forward now. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) have no need to offer big ideas that will never become law and might even be repudiated by the party’s next leader.