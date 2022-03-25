George F. Will’s March 20 op-ed, “ Tobacco: Still troubling, even for a tobacco company ,” reminded me of a senator’s long-standing joke. Mr. Will wrote about Philip Morris’s practice of selling cigarettes by the billions while preaching about their harmfulness and peddling a purportedly less harmful substitute.

Sen. Russell Long (D-La.) used to tell ambivalent witnesses before his committee about a young schoolteacher seeking a job. “Tell me, young man,” said the president of the school board. “Do you believe that the Earth is round or that it is flat?” Replied the job seeker, “I don’t know, sir, but I can teach it either way.”