I do not know what Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun was thinking when he said, “In order to get beyond racism, we must first take account of race.” Nor do I know how Mr. Will interprets this statement. I do know what it conveys to me. In this country, race has been used from the earliest days of the Founding Fathers to suggest that the enslaved and their descendants are a different species from Whites, an inferior species. Until we take account of how we use this term and embrace the scientific fact that we are all the same under our skin, understand that we are all Homo sapiens, racism will continue to thrive.