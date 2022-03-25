The other side — typically in favor of negotiations — says removing the designation is no big deal. Its proponents view the move as mostly symbolic and argue that other sanctions on Iranian authorities for human rights violations and disruptive activities in the Middle East are more than enough.

Neither side’s argument is totally credible. Fortunately, there is a third option.

When the original blanket designation was first announced by the Trump administration, I wrote about my opposition to it. Among other things, it was too broad and criminalized the hundreds of thousands of Iranian men who did their mandatory military service in the IRGC. As with so many Trump policies, it was ill-conceived and clumsily implemented by people with little practical experience on relevant matters.

But, as I also argued, that didn’t mean the idea was without merit. While the IRGC is a branch of the Islamic republic’s conventional military, it is also an insidious presence. It has been integral to the weakening of Iranian civil society, spreading its tentacles into virtually all sectors, from construction to media production, and using its power to abuse citizens and destroy anything it perceives as competition. The IRGC has also aided the Assad regime in Syria, worked to destabilize Iraq and abducted dissidents in other countries.

Now, President Biden has the opportunity to home in on a more practical and effective approach that could actually yield positive results: listing specific individuals and entities within the IRGC.

This would include the Quds Force, which the United States says is responsible for providing improvised explosive devices that killed and wounded hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq.

They should also target the IRGC intelligence unit, which is the main hostage-taking arm of the Iranian regime. Its ongoing practice of abducting and imprisoning foreign nationals on unsubstantiated charges, to be used as leverage in international negotiations, is an internationally recognized serial act of terrorism.

In addition, Global Magnitsky Act sanctions should be activated against IRGC officials known to be involved in human rights violations. This would allow authorities to freeze the assets of some of the regime’s main perpetrators of terrorism — and could also lead to their arrest if they travel internationally.

Finally, the Biden administration has a responsibility to enforce U.S. court judgments against the Islamic Republic for acts of terrorism. For hostage-taking alone, there are more than $1.5 billion in unpaid judgments for punitive damages that should be settled before any deal is made with Iran, let alone the terrorist designation being lifted. (My family is one of many that has received such a judgment.) Failing to enforce them not only undermines the credibility of our justice system but also makes future hostage-taking more likely. These judgments represent the clearest deterrent to a problem that has gotten progressively worse.

Make no mistake: Far from being purely symbolic, all of this matters deeply to the Islamic Republic. If it didn’t, the regime’s negotiators would not be making the delisting of the IRGC a sticking point to a deal, as is being suggested. This is a piece of leverage that U.S. negotiators should not squander. But there must be some reciprocal action to justify it.

Iran has done nothing to deserve this particular concession; the IRGC has been even more destructive since the Trump administration made the terrorist designation in 2019, including launching rocket attacks on an air base in Iraq that came close to killing U.S. troops. It is telling that Iranian officials are refusing to make a public pledge to de-escalate their destructive activities in the region, while IRGC commanders reportedly attended a defense show in Qatar, a U.S. ally, just this week.

If the Biden administration indeed intends to remove the terrorist designation, it should immediately follow with policies targeting specific elements of the IRGC known to be directly involved in acts of terrorism, as should have been done long ago.