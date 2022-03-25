That committee Republicans Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) are reduced to ranting, raving and the sliming of Jackson from the sidelines, as gavel-wielding Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) steers her nomination toward an early April committee vote, is testament to the cleansing power of the ballot box.

Fair and just elections, however, are no shields against uncouth conduct. Republicans’ promise of a “respectful” confirmation process for Jackson proved worthless, a disappointment to those who may have taken McConnell and his allies at their word. I did not. Graham and Cruz have been true to form. Nasty and disrespectful: yelling, interrupting, maligning — that’s par-for-the-course behavior when those two spotlight-seeking demagogues enter the scene.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cruz and Graham, joined by Hawley, tried to outdo each other in hectoring Jackson to score points with a right-wing political base that is receptive to any thought, word, or deed that denigrates people unlike themselves. Meanwhile, Jackson, armed with integrity, eminent qualifications, respect of her judicial peers and a rock-steady temperament, stood well above those reveling in the disgraceful performance of her second-rate attackers.

Expect more temper tantrums when the committee meets to vote to send her nomination to the full Senate. The Senate floor debate will host more of the same with a new cast of Republicans eager to pummel Jackson’s reputation with false or exaggerated claims of her weakness on crime and sympathies for child molesters and Guantánamo Bay detainees.

Our focus, however, should be less on the senators’ antics. At issue is whether the votes are there to confirm Jackson as the Supreme Court’s next associate justice. If consideration is based on the merits, her confirmation should be a breeze. She clearly passes the test laid out by many members on both sides of the aisle.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For instance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said in a statement after President Biden’s nomination that his decision would be “based on whether Judge Jackson has a demonstrated commitment to original intent, judicial restraint, and the understanding that the Supreme Court is a ‘trier of law’ appellate court and not a ‘trier of fact’ trial court.” He continued, “I will not support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written.”

Well, her record is clear on that. Upon repeated questioning, Jackson embraced judicial restraint and the narrow role of the court in interpreting the law and, by all accounts, demonstrated that she is in the judicial mainstream.

There’s another reason Rubio could be a champion of Jackson’s appointment. Though born in the District of Columbia, Jackson was raised in South Florida. She attended Miami-Dade County public schools; her parents were a high school principal and school board attorney. Her uncle, a former Miami police chief. South Florida claims Jackson as one of its own. Does Florida’s senior senator, Rubio? Or will he succumb to the blandishments of the worst elements of his party?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rubio is one of several Republican senators who must face the latter question. Among others are Susan Collins, (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Mitt Romney (Utah), all of whom are known for not having hidebound thinking.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination should be no conundrum for the Senate. There is a clear right answer. As an emotional Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told Jackson at the conclusion of her appearance on Wednesday, “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.”

She deserves confirmation to a seat on the Supreme Court. Not only will she be the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the land — a historic and long overdue achievement — but also a sterling choice to succeed retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.