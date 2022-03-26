Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that his state no longer requires a college degree for many state jobs. That is an idea whose time has come. After all, before this new law was enacted, Apple’s Steve Jobs and Steve “Woz” Wozniak, Dell’s Michael Dell, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, among others, would all have been ineligible to apply for lack of a college degree in Maryland and dozens of other states.