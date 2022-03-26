George Beahm, Williamsburg, Va.
While policymakers debate student loan forgiveness, many jurisdictions are adding unnecessary and expensive education requirements for low-income occupations. The credential inflation hit D.C. in 2016 with the addition of degree requirements for day-care providers. Meanwhile, Georgia tried requiring college courses for lactation consultants until March 3, when a court declared the law unconstitutional in response to a suit from my organization.
Education is a worthy investment for many people. But forcing students into debt to learn skills that a particular job does not require, or to get credentialed for skills they already possess, serves no public purpose.
Government officials tend to be college graduates, which influences their thinking. They are free to tout the benefits of higher education, but they shouldn’t assume that everyone needs or wants to go to college.
Renée Flaherty, Arlington
The writer is a lawyer with the Institute for Justice.