Americans have come to expect critiques of Supreme Court nominees from the president’s opposing party, but to weaponize the stories of survivors of child pornography, as Mr. Hawley chose to do, is vile. Americans must demand higher moral standards in the people who represent us.

Shari Jacobson, Lewisburg, Pa.

Republicans’ hypocrisy was on prime display Tuesday when Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) was questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court. He expressed an appreciation of Brown v. Board of Education, yet he voted against advancing the most crucial civil rights legislation of our time: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. He also voted to confirm Supreme Court nominees who, once on the court, have declared that it is acceptable for Alabama to gerrymander its maps in a way that discriminates against and denies representation of Black voters and who have ruled in favor of other Republican voter suppression laws (e.g., Brnovich v. DNC). Clearly, Mr. Cornyn is for rights for some people but not for others.

David Fallick, Rockville

In an appalling display of both rudeness and ignorance, many of the Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee attempted (and failed) to demonstrate how much cleverer and more knowledgeable they are than Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Rather than celebrate her accomplishments, they chose to focus on crackpot interpretations of her exemplary career as a lawyer and jurist. It called to mind Curt Flood’s lament about being a talented, young African American breaking into baseball in the 1950s: “They called me everything but child of God.”

Richard G. Little, Williamsburg, Va.

Apparently, being elected senator brings in its train self-importance and the certainty of being excellent and wise. Couple that with Senate hearings that seem designed more for senatorial preening and bloviating than for examination of a Supreme Court nominee. And finally, broadcast and report those hearings to the country and the world, so all need no longer wonder why the U.S. government has become ineffective.

Like making sausage, maybe we’d rather not know how the Senate “functions.”