One of the great Soviet myths was that all the various occupied nations were one big, happy family. Russian President Vladimir Putin might be barking up the wrong tree if he thinks the Chechens are all going to be loyal mercenaries in his war on Ukraine. Not all Chechens are under the thumb of the Russian-installed Chechen government, nor have they forgotten the destruction of Grozny nor the assassination of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Ukrainians may have help in their offensive role.