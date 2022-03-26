This is a devastating contradiction, which Mr. Putin has not hesitated to exploit. This week, he said that “unfriendly countries” might have to trade hard currency to Russia for rubles with which to buy oil and gas, a way to evade financial sanctions. And yet, with the exception of the United States and Britain, which banned Russian oil, no country has blocked Russian fossil fuels — though some key Western oil companies have stopped working in Russia, and Germany has suspended the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Energy policy was front and center as President Biden toured Europe this week, rallying NATO and celebrating Ukrainian resistance. The good news is that sentiment is growing within the 27-nation European Union for barring Russian oil, though countries such as Germany still hesitate on the understandable grounds that closing off such a huge market to Russia would send global oil prices shooting upward, possibly sending Europe itself into a recession.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What Mr. Biden and the Europeans did achieve was a kind of second-best, interim solution: a commitment to pursue energy independence from Russia starting with a U.S.-led effort to supply Europe with an additional 15 billion cubic feet of gas this year. This should help the continent meet its current needs and — crucially — build up reserves for next winter, when Mr. Putin’s leverage would be at its maximum. Germany is expediting construction of two liquefied natural gas terminals in lieu of Nord Stream 2.

Western allies must be creative — and aggressive — about curing their addiction to Russian fossil fuels, which developed over decades and looms in hindsight as one of history’s great geopolitical miscalculations. One concept, suggested by former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, would be to keep buying Russian oil but put the payments for it in escrow, until Mr. Putin ends his war. Another idea, proposed by Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), would be for the United States to prohibit banks around the world from processing payments to the last Russian banks not yet subject to such a stricture. Chief among these so-far-unsanctioned institutions is Gazprombank, which is linked to Russia’s energy sector. Britain alone has taken such a step, on Thursday.