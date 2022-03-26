Regarding the March 24 news article “Taliban reopens schools, but turns older girls away”:

In Afghanistan, the beginning of the school year fittingly coincides with the beginning of spring — a time of hope and renewal. I remember anticipating the first day of school as an excited teenage Afghan girl — all winter saving chocolates and nuts to share, going with my mom to buy new clothes, packing my bags with shiny new school supplies.

What was closed for girls was not just school but also the possibility to exist outside of their homes — to spend time with classmates and explore identities beyond daughter and sibling. Instead, girls who have waited eight months for the Taliban to fulfill its promise discovered they were barred from their dream of becoming a doctor, a lawyer or a diplomat like me.

This is a defining moment for countries to come together and with one voice insist that girls deserve the same opportunities as boys. Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iran, all conservative Muslim countries, fully educate their girls. So can the country in which women like me have walked through the halls of the world.

Asila Wardak, Washington