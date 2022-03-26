What was closed for girls was not just school but also the possibility to exist outside of their homes — to spend time with classmates and explore identities beyond daughter and sibling. Instead, girls who have waited eight months for the Taliban to fulfill its promise discovered they were barred from their dream of becoming a doctor, a lawyer or a diplomat like me.
This is a defining moment for countries to come together and with one voice insist that girls deserve the same opportunities as boys. Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iran, all conservative Muslim countries, fully educate their girls. So can the country in which women like me have walked through the halls of the world.
Asila Wardak, Washington