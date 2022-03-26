It’s no secret that the actual ceremony has been on a troubling trajectory. The ratings for the Academy Awards broadcast have plunged 70 percent in the past five years. A series of high-profile flubs have undermined the glittering facade the Oscars are meant to present. And worst of all, the voters for these awards keep making decisions that seem to undermine their reputations as arbiters of taste.

To a certain extent, that’s not the voters’ fault. The ratings have declined roughly in tandem with the average box office haul of the Best Picture nominees, as entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield noted in his newsletter, The Ankler., last week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The rise of superhero movies and mega-franchises such as the “Fast & Furious” series has put the squeeze on the sorts of original blockbusters such as “Titanic,” or more recently, “The Martian,” that once competed for Best Picture. The industry’s increasing reliance on the foreign box office has sanded away much of what was once distinctive in American movies. And the covid-19 pandemic kept the target audience for Oscar movies out of theaters. Best Picture nominees such as “King Richard” and “West Side Story” are both accessible and very good. But since no one went to see them, there’s no constituency rooting for those films to win big on Oscar night.

As a result, the Academy can’t win, either. Anointing Best Picture winners such as “Crash” and “Green Book” tagged the Academy as oldsters. When they recognized films such as “Moonlight” and “Parasite,” they were accused of ignoring what the public likes in favor of their own esoteric preferences. Giving Best Picture honors to a Marvel movie would all but guarantee allegations that the Academy had sold out to Big Superhero.

Yet while reversing the ceremony’s decline might seem daunting, the Oscars are one of the few forces keeping alive a certain kind of movie that’s small in scale but rich in ideas and artistic details. It would be a shame to see the Academy Awards self-immolate and take down non-superhero films with them. The role of the Academy in the movie industry ecosystem is less to guarantee the success of a few movies than to help a wider number of them get made at all.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To start with, viewership for a Netflix movie such as “Mank” may spike 702 percent after a Best Picture nomination, according to the service’s proprietary metrics — though 702 percent of what isn’t exactly clear. More broadly and more importantly, the Oscars define a genre that includes everything from sober-minded adaptations of classic science fiction novels to micro-budget indies about the fringes of the American gig economy. Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon now consider “Oscar movies” a genre viewers expect to find on their platforms, alongside reality shows, epic fantasy dramas and blockbusters. The streaming arms race has been a subsidy to Oscar movies. But these particular good times may not last forever.

The Academy has flailed around in search of a solution, ping-ponging between an expanded Best Picture pool, a quickly-scrapped proposal for a “Best Popular Film,” and this year a, sure-to-be-awkward “fan favorite” award chosen via Twitter.

A more elegant answer might simply be a new mind-set. Rather than trying to inject youth or edge through the choice of host, the Academy should choose someone who can keep the focus on the eventual winners. Enough with efforts to engineer viral moments. Don’t tell audiences why they ought to be going to theaters when the implicit answer is “because a lot of rich celebrities want you to”; remind them what moviegoing used to feel like at its best.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And most of all, the voters should not be behaving as if honoring popular movies is a compromise or even an outright defeat. If the Oscars were to recognize a wider range of movies, not out of desperation or a grudging nod to popularity, but simply because there’s greatness to be found everywhere, the ceremony might spark new interest. And if moviegoers begin to trust Oscar voters’ taste again, they might be more willing to try some of the artier or more obscure movies that get deserved recognition at the ceremony every year.

The family drama of Disney’s delightful animated movie “Encanto” couldn’t be more different from that in Jane Campion’s grim Best Picture nominee “The Power of the Dog,” but it’s still transporting. It’s possible to resent the dominance of superhero movies and still be delighted to see Tony Leung elevating the genre simply with the elegance of his presence in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”