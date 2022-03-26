A Texas Tribune review found that Texas election officials rejected 18,742 mail-in ballots cast in 16 of the state’s 20 counties with the most registered voters. That translates into rejection rates from 6 percent to nearly 22 percent. An Associated Press survey found a 13 percent rejection rate across 187 Texas counties, concluding that the state trashed nearly 23,000 ballots. A rejection rate of more than 2 percent is generally considered high. Texas scrapped less than 1 percent of absentee ballots in 2020.

The Tribune found that the predominant issue was absentee voters’ failure to comply with strict new mail-in ballot voter-ID laws, which state negligence and technical problems made nearly impossible for many to meet. Perhaps these numbers will plummet as more people get used to the new rules. More likely, mail-in ballot users — many of them elderly or people with disabilities — will continue to struggle.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Texas did not need to make voting any harder. Its election rules already distinguished it as perhaps the toughest state in the country in which to cast a ballot, barring voters from casting absentee ballots except in extremely limited circumstances. State Republican leaders crowed about how secure Texas’s 2020 vote was. But after former president Donald Trump reacted to his 2020 loss by alleging widespread election fraud, poisoning GOP voters’ confidence in the U.S. election system, Republican legislatures sought to prove their red-state bona fides by passing new voting restrictions, without regard to the amount of fraud in their states (virtually none) or the difficulties these needless new rules would raise for everyday voters (apparently substantial).

It surely dawned on Republican state lawmakers that they also stood to benefit politically. True, new restrictions hit both Republican and Democratic voters to some extent, but disproportionately the latter. The Associated Press found that the rejection rate in Democratic-leaning counties in Texas was 15.1 percent — and 9.1 percent in Republican-leaning ones. Mr. Trump carried Texas in 2020 by a narrower margin than the state’s voting history might have led one to expect. Complex, unnecessary voting rules might help Republicans maintain their grip on the state, regardless of what voters actually think.

This situation screams for Congress to impose voting standards for federal elections that ensure free and fair access to the ballot box. State after state, election after election, absentee voting has proved secure. There is no reason to limit it so severely — and, as the covid-19 pandemic has proved, many reasons to offer all voters the convenience. The story is similar on early voting, weekend voting, provisional balloting, drop boxes and other tools that enable democratic participation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement