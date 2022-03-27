This is a familiar game in Washington. USAGM — an agency that arguably should have been thoroughly reorganized and slimmed down years ago — lobbies Congress in times of crisis and manages to coax lawmakers to shovel additional millions of taxpayer dollars to it.

The Internet Freedom and Operations Act of 2022 will direct new funds primarily to Internet censorship circumvention tools at the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development and USAGM. Mismanagement of anti-censorship programs has also been the subject of investigation by the State Department inspector general.

The Global Engagement Center (GEC) was created in the Obama administration for more than $40 million and was tasked with countering foreign disinformation. A similar disinformation venture exists at USAGM. The GEC remains largely opaque. It is long past time to combine all of these programs in a new organization that can be far more efficient and less embarrassing than USAGM has been.

The editorial should prompt readers to do more checking on exactly what other federal government entities are doing and duplication of effort.

Daniel Robinson, Potomac